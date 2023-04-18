The 21st International Experts Exchange Conference Opens in Shenzhen





Promote scientific and technological innovation, seek common development and benefit global talent

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 15th, the 21st Conference of International Experts Exchange (CIEP) will be held jointly by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Committee. Hosted by the government and the Shenzhen International Personnel Exchange Center, it was opened in Shenzhen. Zhang Guangjun, a member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, gave a keynote speech and announced the opening of the 21st CIEP. His Liu Hua, Director of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) China Office, read out a congratulatory address from Deputy Director Wang Binying. Kazuki Okimura, Honorary Chairman of the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), Fanli Meng, Deputy Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee, and Wang Xi, Vice President of the Communist Party of China, Guangdong Provincial Committee. Mr. Qin Weizhong, Deputy Secretary and Mayor of the Communist Party of China Shenzhen Municipal Committee, specially invited Sir Sohail Sheikh, Special Trade Envoy of the British International Trade Authority, and Mr. Alex Goldman Sheiman, Consul General of the Consulate General of Israel in Guangzhou Did. Mr. Horst Vogel, Senior Research Fellow, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mr. Bu Yulong, Chairman of Zhongzhi Group, Mr. Wang Huiyao, Founder and Chairman of Center for China and Globalization (CCG), at the opening ceremony attended.

Zhang Guangjun pointed out that China has always put scientific and technological innovation at the center of the country’s overall development. Through scientific and technological innovation, China provides more sources for the country’s quality development. The overall efficiency of the national innovation system has been significantly improved. In 2022, China ranks 11th in the Global Innovation Index, joining the ranks of innovative countries. At the same time, China actively participates in cutting-edge international innovation and continues to make important contributions to addressing global issues. In the future, China will continue to expand wide-ranging, profound and open cooperation and exchanges with countries around the world. China plans scientific and technological innovation from a global perspective, actively integrates it into the global innovation network, and promotes scientific and technological exchange and cooperation on a larger scale, broader field, deeper level and higher standard. Build an open innovation ecosystem with global competitiveness. With an inclusive attitude and pragmatic measures, accelerate the construction of the world’s key talent center and innovation highland, work together to promote human progress, and bring more wisdom and strength to build a beautiful home. Offers.

On behalf of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Municipal Government of the CPC, Meng Fanli welcomed the leaders and guests who attended, the Ministry of Science and Technology of PR.China, all sectors of society, various talented and gifted institutions and Thank you to the organization for their care and support for the development of Shenzhen. He said Shenzhen’s development benefits from innovation and relies on talent. At present, Shenzhen is deeply learning and implementing the important speeches and instructions of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, during his visit to Guangdong. Shenzhen is determined to take the path of Chinese-style modernization and accelerate the construction of an economic hub with more global influence and a modern international metropolis. We sincerely look forward to continuing to focus and support various talents from home and abroad to focus on Shenzhen. We sincerely welcome you to come to Shenzhen and integrate into Shenzhen. Continue to deepen reform and opening up, implement a more active, open and effective personnel policy, actively improve the strategic layout, do our best to provide service and support, and create more first-class platforms. and create a better ecology and cooperate with the majority. A gathering of talents to share development opportunities and win a better future.

Wang Xi said Guangdong is seizing great opportunities to build a high-level talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We will strive to create a new situation for talent work in the new era by deeply implementing the “five major projects” of strategic human resource development, human resource development foundation, human resource introduction and quality improvement, human resource system reform, and human resource ecosystem optimization. are doing. In 2022, Guangdong will have 1.3 million R&D personnel, 1,249 postdoctoral research platforms have been established, and more than 12,000 postdoctoral researchers. The total number of experts, technicians and skilled talents reached 8.91 million and 18.5 million respectively, making new progress in building a talented province. The conference will build a high-level docking service platform for domestic and foreign high-level talents and experts, and ensure China’s scientific and technological innovation and international talent exchange and cooperation at a higher level and wider scope. promote to We sincerely welcome outstanding talents from all over the world to unleash their talents and realize their dreams in the land of innovation and entrepreneurship in Guangdong.

In his congratulatory address, Wang Binying congratulated the opening of the 21st International Experts Exchange Conference and said that WIPO believes China’s innovation and development have a bright future. WIPO will further strengthen cooperation with Chinese stakeholders to jointly build a more open, balanced, inclusive, active and forward-looking global intellectual property ecosystem, enabling Chinese cities to We want to help you achieve technological progress and innovation development so that people around the world can enjoy it. The fruit of intellectual property.

Kazuki Okimura said JST has always been committed to promoting Sino-Japanese science and technology research and exchanges. JST has launched the Sakura Science and Technology Program, a short-term exchange program for Chinese and Asian youth to Japan, with the aim of stimulating the passion of young researchers to explore science and technology and promoting science and technology exchange between Asian countries and Japan. are being implemented. I hope that both Japan and China will deepen exchanges and understanding, deepen friendship, and realize sustainable and practical cooperation.

The opening ceremony of the conference coincided with the awards ceremony of the Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition and the Shenzhen Forum: Global Sci-Tech Innovation Cities.

With the theme of “Promoting Scientific and Technological Innovation, Seeking Common Development, and Benefiting Global Talent”, the conference will focus on the top priorities of quality development and will last for two days. increase. Employing a “dual engine” (offline and online) model, approximately 60 forums and activities will be held. 325 employment units offer more than 7,600 mid- and senior-level vacancies. Nearly 10,000 government representatives, experts, academics and high-end talents from 28 countries and regions attended the on-site conference.

