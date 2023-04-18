5 new AI tools and why they matter to marketers





Following the impressive introduction of GPT-4, everyone is racing to bring generative AI into their operations. Here’s what’s new in generative AI and what it means for marketers.

1. Google

On March 21st, Google launched the long-awaited Bard chatbot, selecting users in the US and UK. The technology works similarly to his competitor Bing Chat and ChatGPT, where users can ask prompts or questions to this technology and it will generate an answer within seconds.

Why it matters: After a disappointing rollout, many believe Google’s release of Bard was rushed to catch up with Microsoft and OpenAI. Chatbot-driven searches could follow suit, but could also hurt the publisher by discouraging users from visiting her website.

2. Amazon

Not to be outdone by Microsoft and Google, Amazon released Bedrock, an AI tool, in mid-April. Amazon’s clients now have access to a wide range of AI models, including Amazon Web Services’ first-party language models collectively known as Titan. A language model developed by startups AI21 and Anthropic (backed by Google). Launch a stability AI model for converting text to images. These tools can be used to generate content, convert text to images, and provide search results.

Why it matters: The company says it places a strong emphasis on accuracy and ensuring that its AI models produce high-quality responses. If Amazon can create a more reliable system, it could have an advantage over competitors such as Microsoft and Google.

3. Quora

Quora jumped on the generative AI train by launching its own AI-powered chatbot, Poe, on February 3rd. This app provides access to various generative AI solutions such as ChatGPT and GPT-4. Anthropics bots Claude Plus and Claude Instant. sage; and dragonflies. A user can chat with any of his 6 bots, each with different strengths and weaknesses. For example, Claude Instant is great for creative writing, while Sage and ChatGPT are great for languages ​​other than English.

Why it matters: Chatbot agnostic and offering not one but several solutions makes Poe the one-stop-shop for marketers and the universal AI messaging client that creators want. may be useful for

4. Kanba

Canva released a suite of AI-powered design tools on March 23rd to make the content creation process more seamless. Magic Design provides users with curated and personalized templates, and Canva Assistant provides image and layout recommendations. Other AI-powered tools include Beat Sync, which automatically matches video footage to soundtracks. Translation: Translate the text in your designs into over 100 different languages. Magic Write to create content in seconds from your prompt.

Why it matters: Canvas’ new tools empower marketers when budgets and resources are limited. Content creation is one of many places where AI can help marketers. This allows marketers to focus on tasks that require human involvement.

5. Mailchimp

Mailchimp is beta testing an email content generator. It’s a tool that uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to create content that marketers can drag and drop into their emails. The tool can suggest text based on your industry, email campaign objectives, or samples of past marketing materials. Marketers can also encourage them to achieve the desired tone and copy.

Why it matters: This tool helps marketers create more personalized and effective email marketing campaigns, helping to engage and retain their audiences.

This was originally covered in the Retail Daily newsletter. For more retail insights, stats and trends, subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/5-new-ai-tools-why-they-matter-marketers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related