Battelle and Peloton execs headline C suite





Drake and Melanie Goolsby discuss emerging technologies and risk/reward trade-offs in an executive internal lecture on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:00 pm on the Louisiana Tech campus.

Hosted by the University College of Business (COB), Inside the C-Suite is a free lecture, open to the public, held at the Davis Auditorium (COB 101).

The Goolsbys each graduated from Tech twice. Melanie served as General Counsel for Memberships and Risk at Peloton Interactive, Inc., and Drake is her Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Development at Battelle.

We are thrilled that Melanie and Drake will share their experience and expertise with us, said Chris Martin, Ph.D., dean of the University of Business. All innovations, such as direction, change the trade-off between risk and reward. As a future business leader, students must find a balance between the two. Juxtaposed with Melanie’s legal and corporate council perspectives and Drake’s focus on commercializing emerging technologies, the debate is lively and understanding how this balance can be successfully achieved. I think it will be extremely valuable in the future.

Melanie is an accomplished business leader and litigator with extensive legal and commercial expertise. She received her BA in Economics in 2003 and her MBA in 2004. Melanie received her law degree from LSU in 2007. Through her role at Peloton, she provides legal and strategic advice on the company’s insurance programs and defends the company from member disputes and consumer lawsuits. Melanie is from Bastrop, and she graduated from a Christian school.

In his current role, Drake leads the growth strategy and accelerates Battelles’ success in various emerging technology markets such as healthcare, industrial and agriculture. He joined Battelle in 2018 and has over 18 years of experience in various commercial industries including Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods and Healthcare. Drake now also serves as president of 4 Corners, a non-profit organization that provides healthcare to the Cavecar people in the remote mountainous southern region of Costa Rica. A native of Hampton, Arkansas, he graduated from his Tech with his MBA in 2004 and a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 2003.

Drake and Melanie currently live in Plano, Texas with their daughters Stella and Charlotte.

Colleges Inside the C-Suite Lecture Series provides a forum for top corporate leaders from some of the country’s most prominent companies to share their views on topics of social, academic and professional importance. The series addresses current issues by providing a platform for senior executives to talk about cutting-edge issues, detail trends, share wisdom, and provide students with vital career inspiration and advice. Topics cover a variety of key business subjects including economic climate, ethics, corporate responsibility, leadership, globalization, strategic planning, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation and diversity. themes are covered.

Focused on the university’s core academic themes of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, this co-curricular program is designed to complement and extend what students are learning in the classroom.

For more information on Inside the C-Suite, please contact Mary Susan Britt, Executive Director of Development, at MarySusan@LATechAlumni.org or 318.257.3741.

About the College of Business Through market-responsive academic programs, impactful scholarship, and a student-centered culture, the Louisiana Tech College of Business provides innovative, entrepreneurial, analytical and technical talent in a competitive global marketplace. graduated a seasoned business and academic leader. Based on a vibrant community of lifelong learners, our graduates are ready to make a positive impact on business and society. Accredited by AACSB International, the college offers eight bachelor’s degree programs in addition to the Master of Business Administration, Master of Accounting and Doctor of Business Administration. For more information, visit Business.LATech.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2023/04/18/battelle-and-peloton-execs-to-headline-inside-the-c-suite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related