Google fired them, so they came together to form a new initiative





In January, Google laid off nearly 12,000 people, making it the largest layoff ever. Other companies are now benefiting from the influx, and in some cases entire teams of former Google talent.

Google continued to pay employees during the notice period, offering a severance package that started with 16 weeks of salary and six months of medical expenses. This gave people time to decide what they wanted to do next.

Jason Downey, former Director of Global Client and Agency Solutions, Data/Tech at Google, didn’t sit still for long.

For a week after the layoff, Downey says there were seven stages of grief each day. , the best way I could handle it was to return immediately. I spoke with the team and understood our feelings.

That’s why he’s teaming up with the folks at Making Science, a Spanish-based digital marketing and data consultancy founded by former Google employees who retired seven years ago and expanding to the US. It didn’t take long. At the same time, Downey was figuring out how to capitalize on all this great talent released at the same time.

Downey said this is a historic opportunity. Acquiring a ton of incredible talent and top talent, not all of them leave her Google at the same time. it won’t happen. People are slowly leaving, but having a full team of data and tech people doing something so important to Google and the industry just doesn’t happen.

Downey was hired as US CEO of Making Science in early April and began hiring immediately. He has hired eight former Google employees of his so far.

After my layoff, I texted the team and told them that if they didn’t want to work with me anymore, they’d better run away and hide. said Downey.

Downey isn’t the only one who wants to be with his ex-colleague. Former Google manager Henry Kirk was also laid off in January, just in time for Google’s severance package to end. started. For him, it started with texting his team to see who else was affected and then asking for moral support. I asked who it was.

Between Downey and Kirk, it’s clear that there’s an advantage to sticking with a team that you know works well to make the most of an unfortunate situation.

Hiring a former colleague has long been a go-to move for senior executives leaving a company to start a new venture or new division at another company. Some leaders have been known to fire entire departments, rehire people they know work with, and get the job done the way they specifically want it done. The sheer size of the talented people leaving has opened up a wealth of opportunities for companies to grab a bunch of people, or an entire former team at once.

It’s not as common, but it’s definitely happening, says Steve Hyde, CEO and global talent lead for 360xec Executive Search, a senior executive headhunting business. These talented people are used to working together, clicking and collaborating, and while they may have limited options individually, they collectively have greater success. can be accommodated.

So does the Downeys team. He says he’s been able to navigate what his team at Google is good at, what they love, and what they’re excited about and passionate about. So he knew who would be interested in the opportunity.

Having worked with the same people for a long time, it was clear they knew what they wanted to do with their careers and lives, Downey said.

Two of the people he hired are Nick Tiano, currently Chief Revenue Officer at Making Science, and Mallory Bradford, Chief Customer Officer at Making Science.

Initially, my plan was to take the time to really figure out what I wanted to do next from a career perspective.Tiano was a former Google Global Data and Technology Lead who had worked at Google for 10 years. But the opportunity to work with these people again is what made me really interested in this.

A big reason for that is that he feels psychologically safe with the former Googler.

Great teams have many attributes, says Tiano, how they come together and what makes them work well. For me, one thing I’ve found to apply to every team I’ve worked with is the idea of ​​psychological safety. With that, everything else gets progressively easier.

Tiano worked alongside Bradford at Google where he was the Head of Customer Success, the Google Marketing Platform. She has worked at her Google for over 12 years and it was a recommendation from her old boss to get a call from Downey about this opportunity.

The best boss at Google contacted me right after the layoff and told me that Jason Downie called you, picked up the phone and was going to listen to him. , take seriously whatever he’s telling you, Bradford said.

She previously envisioned her next job at Google as being at another big company, but after making a list of what she wanted in her new job after being laid off, she realized she was growing up. I realized what I wanted.

It wasn’t until things started changing in the market that we realized the big things weren’t as appealing as the little things we had more control over, Bradford said. I never thought I could have that luxury. We have the ability to bring in so many great people to help build great things here. How lucky are you to take so many wonderful people with you somewhere?

I’m not saying it will be easy. Downey needs to ensure that new hires fit in well with the overseas team and pay attention to the value of Making Sciences instead of imprinting everything from Google.

That’s what I plan to nurture as I form this team, said Downey: Integrating Google’s culture into the new culture. We had our first team meeting last week and we didn’t talk about business. We talked about each other, our hopes and dreams and where they came from. I want to create a sense of one team, one dream, not ex-Google.

Henry Kirk, who managed a team of 30 people at Google before being laid off (along with most of the team), started a new company with his former colleagues. He wanted to build his own team from scratch at his Google and work together again. Many of them got together and brainstormed startup ideas. Last week they announced it: Studio.init(0, a software design and development studio.

According to Kirk, working at Google has always been like Google University. I knew eventually I would want to leave and do something with all that knowledge.

Retirement was enough runway for me to survive a bit to make this happen.

But the core of why it worked was the trust these people already had in each other.

The benefit of working with someone you know and trust is that it makes all the work it takes to know and trust that person much easier, Kirk said. Trust is very important in building an organization. we already had it. I didn’t need to worry.

As the startup continues to grow, Kirk wants to involve more people. An interested person must meet one of two criteria: he must be a former Google employee or be affected by layoffs. For example, they recently asked a laid-off salesperson in the tech industry to handle a lead.

If you meet any of these criteria, Kirk said, I’d be happy to create an opportunity for you to get back on your feet. , I am happy to help other people who need that opportunity to succeed.

