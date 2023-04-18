Sweegen Launches Sweet Protein Blazein Tech Set Pushing the Limits of Sugar Reduction





April 18, 2023 — Sweegen has unveiled the latest flavor tools for F&B producers to create low-sugar, wholesome products. Its new protein technology includes brazein, thaumatin II and other proteins to improve and modulate sweetness.

The product, Sweetensify Flavors, can be used in soft drinks, energy drinks, ready-to-drink cocktails, hard seltzer, chocolate, granola/cereal bars, and many other uses.

Casey McCormick, Sweegen’s senior vice president of global innovation, told FoodIngredientsfFirst that Sweegen has successfully scaled up Brazein through a precision fermentation agreement with Conagen. The transaction will leverage Conagen’s fermentation expertise and peptide platform expertise to produce scalable ingredients such as brazein and other sweet proteins.

“Sweetensity Collection is made possible by proprietary peptides, shorter proteins made by a proprietary fermentation process that results in cleaner ingredients,” explains McCormick.

“Precision fermentation allows us to optimize the production of the desired ingredients, thus providing higher yields and product quality compared to traditional fermentation methods,” he continues.

Once used to produce vitamins and insulin, precision fermentation is now used to replace foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt, meat and eggs, but without raising animals on an industrial scale.

Casey McCormick, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation at Sweegen, is thrilled with Sweetensify Flavors. Novel Sugar Substitutes McCormick details how the Sweetensify collection stimulates areas of the tongue that “natural sugar substitutes can’t.”

“When it comes to sweetness, sweet proteins such as brazein act on different taste receptors than other non-caloric sweeteners. It helps create a sugary taste experience,” emphasizes McCormick.

“Swetensify Flavors will change the way product developers reduce or eliminate sugar in beverages and foods. It allows you to taste,” he continues.

Brazein and other sweet proteins tend to bind to various taste receptors on the tongue, particularly the T1R3 receptors involved in the perception of sweetness and umami.

“Our product development team has found amazing synergies between Sweegen’s leading-edge stevia system and Sweetensify Flavors,” said McCormick.

“Ultimately, our solution challenges the taste and cost of artificial sweeteners currently on the market. We are excited about the cross-application utility of Flavor Collections that is enabled by ,” he continues.

Sweegen’s Sweetensify Flavors are available in countries that allow flavors approved by the FEMA GRAS protocol (US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) designation for safe-to-eat chemicals).

Hadi Omrani, Senior Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs at Sweegen, said:

The Sugar Reduction Movement North American consumers expect 30-35% less sugar in today’s products. Sweegen previously told FoodIngredientsFirst that North American consumers expect a 30-35% reduction in sugar with current products.

Additionally, a September 2022 analysis from Innova Market Insights found that one-third of U.S. survey respondents said their primary approach to healthy eating was to avoid products or ingredients they felt bad for them, such as sugar. limits or reductions and is classified as above the global average. 25%.

Additionally, 21% of US consumers say low sugar is the most important feature of healthy foods, compared to the global average of 23%.

As consumer tastes for health and wellness reign supreme, flagging Cargill, Syrmire, Valio, ofi and Barry Callebaut, healthy indulgence trends like reduced sugar push the boundaries of chocolate innovation I’m here.

Similarly, when it comes to fortifying foods with fiber, formulators have enhanced the natural profiles of the ingredients they use to help cut down on sugar.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Israel-based food tech startup Better Juice completed a series of pilot trials to reduce simple sugars in natural berry and other fruit juices.

