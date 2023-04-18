International Air Lines Group Partners with Pittsburgh International Airport to Develop New Innovations for the Aviation Industry at PIT





Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and British Airways parent company International Air Lines Group (IAG) today announced a new partnership at PIT to test and grow the IAG brand and aviation industry innovation.

IAG, one of the world’s largest airline groups with 94 million passengers each year, will leverage PIT’s xBridge innovation program. The program has a proven track record of working with both established and emerging technology companies to develop technology solutions for the aviation and other industries.

We are committed to driving innovation and working with like-minded airports and suppliers to drive change within our industry for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to working with the PIT team to explore exciting new solutions with the robotics and tech community.

This unique agreement builds on IAG and PIT’s shared vision of advancing the aviation industry by developing technological solutions to safety, customer experience and operational efficiency challenges for both airlines and airports. .

Today’s announcement is the latest in a growing relationship between Pittsburgh and IAG, with British Airways adding two weekly flights between PIT and London Heathrow for a total of six flights this summer, bringing those two flights together. It emphasizes strengthening the links between organizations and cities.

The announcement will be made on the first day of the Aviation & Robotics Summit. This is an invitation-only conference aimed at connecting aviation professionals from around the world with Pittsburgh-based roboticists and building industry partnerships. With institutions like Carnegie Mellon University and a vibrant industry ecosystem like Robotics Law, Pittsburgh is an ideal location for the summit.

The Summit is a joint effort between Pittsburgh Innovation Works. Pittsburgh Innovation Works is leading the project with $63 million in funding from the federal Build Back Better Program awarded to the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative. The Allegheny County Airport Authority partnered with Future Travel Experience to bring the world’s airline industry to Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Robotics Network. and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Pittsburgh’s technology economy is known as a world leader, and global companies like IAG, which has driven innovation across the aviation industry, welcome partnering with PIT’s successful xBridge program, said Rich Fitzgerald of Allegheny County. said Mr.

The success of the PIT as a testbed for a wide variety of innovative applications inside and outside the terminal has increased IAG’s appeal.

PIT is at the forefront of aviation innovation and recognizes the power airports can offer to test automation in this industry and beyond. Christina Cassotis, her CEO at Pittsburgh International Airport, said aviation industry leader and innovator She partnered with IAG to bring breakthrough solutions for passengers and the industry here at xBridge. I am very happy to be able to develop it. She is excited about the possibilities of this special partnership. She also thanks IAG for choosing PIT as her innovation partner.

The Pittsburgh area applies the strongest innovation assets, including two Tier 1 research universities, to serve as a hub for tangible achievements that are changing the world. Across a range of high-growth economic sectors, including robotics and AI, our region has forged these unique partnerships to bring big ideas to life with the power to shape the future of aviation and beyond. Chief of Allegheny Conference on Community Development His Growth Officer Matt Smith said Pittsburgh’s doors are wide open to domestic and foreign companies looking to capitalize on this world-class innovation his ecosystem. says.

