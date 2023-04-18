Google’s FLEDGE Rebranded as Protected Audience API as Tech Giant Continues Privacy Sandbox Trials





Midway through last year, Google Chrome confirmed a second extension to its planned deprecation of third-party cookies.

This was an outage caused by a general lack of industry support for some of Google’s proposed ad targeting and tracking alternatives within Chrome, the leading cookieless web browser.

This was a development that meant that the privacy sandbox trial would continue and that a set of aviary-themed acronyms remembering FLoC would remain in the industry-wide lexicon until 2024.

Privacy Sandbox auction API is now Protected Audience

Yesterday (April 17), Privacy Sandbox Product Manager Tristram Southey announced the first locally executed decision on the FLEDGE API (Group Experiment), a proposed alternative to conducting ad auctions within Google Chrome. ) announced what is widely known as new nickname.

“This API has a name that makes it clear that the project is designed to improve user privacy while providing ad relevance and better protecting audience data for advertisers and publishers. ,” read Southey’s April 17th blog post. “We decided to name it Protected Audience API.”

As ever, as industry-defining experiments continue, we want to ensure that the broader industry, and now governments around the world, are also as generous.

On the other hand, Google has been conducting privacy sandbox experiments using its proposed “interest-based audience (IBA) solution” using its own advertising suite ad buying tools such as Google Ads and demand-side platform Display & Video 360. He also revealed the latest findings. To assuage skeptics’ concerns.

According to Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, the experiment included A/B testing methods using one segment of Chrome traffic that used third-party cookies. , another aspect of testing involved replacing third-party cookies with the IBA solution. Ads, blog posts.

“These signals contained contextual information, privacy sandbox topic APIs, and first-party identifiers such as publisher-provided IDs,” he wrote. “In our research, we didn’t compare the third party’s cookie performance against just the topic API, but against the broader set of signals available in the privacy-first world.”

Speaking separately at a media event discussing test results earlier this week, Taylor said the privacy sandbox’s proposed method of targeting and measuring ads is intended to thwart covert means of tracking users. He argued that such unintended vulnerabilities could exist in alternative privacy proposals put forward by some of Google’s rival platform providers, such as Apple.

“Blocking personalized ads outright is a blunt approach to ad privacy and leads to more covert and intrusive tracking methods such as fingerprinting,” Taylor told journalists. “By building another way to track people across web and mobile using a different identifier, we see it simply as another name for tracking cookies.”

result

Google hopes to demonstrate that the necessary balance is nearly achieved, and Taylor claims the observed impact on key aspects of ad campaign metrics was minimal during the trial. . These include total ad spend (a measure of your ability to scale), click-through rate (i.e., consumer relevance), and conversion rate (overall campaign performance).

Our research shows that Ergo Privacy Sandbox’s third-party cookie alternatives don’t come at the expense of privacy performance. See below for our latest whitepaper findings.

Ad spend with privacy sandbox IPA down in the range of 2-7% “Conversions per dollar” down in the range of 1-3% CTR “stays within 90% of where it is now”

“The performance of campaigns that use privacy-preserving signals to display relevant ads to users remains fairly accurate compared to third-party cookie-based performance,” said Taylor. increase.

“It was also clear that effective, closed-door advertising campaigns utilize a combination of different privacy-preserving signals … This is because machine learning drives results and third-party removals left behind It shows that it can play an important role in filling the gaps.-Party Cookies.

https://digiday.com/?p=499840

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/marketing/googles-fledge-rebrands-as-protected-audience-api-as-the-tech-giant-continues-privacy-sandbox-trials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related