Goldoson Android Malware Infects Over 100 Million Google Play Store Downloads

A new Android malware variant named Goldoson has been detected on the official Google Play store. These legitimate apps have collectively been downloaded over 100 million times.

An additional 8 million installs are tracked through ONE Store, South Korea’s leading third-party app storefront.

The rogue component is part of a third-party software library used by the app in question and is able to collect information about installed apps, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected devices, and GPS locations.

McAfee security researcher SangRyol Ryu said in a report published last week, “Furthermore, the library has the ability to carry out ad fraud by clicking on ads in the background without user consent. .

It also includes the ability to covertly load web pages, which can be abused to load advertisements for financial gain. It does this by loading HTML code into a hidden WebView and directing traffic to a URL.

Following responsible disclosure to Google, 36 of the 63 offending apps were removed from the Google Play Store. The rest of his 27 apps have been updated to remove malicious libraries.

Prominent apps include −

L.POINT with L.PAY Swipe Brick Breaker (REMOVED) Money Manager Expense & Budget TMAP – ,, , !

[]

GOM Player (removed), LIVE Score, Real-Time Score

The findings highlight the need for app developers to be transparent about the dependencies used in their software. It goes without saying that we take appropriate measures to protect our users’ information from such misuse.

Kern Smith, Vice President of Sales Engineering, Americas, Zimperium, said:

“The use of third-party SDKs and code, and the possibility of introducing malicious code into other legitimate applications, has led attackers to start targeting the software supply chain to gain the largest possible footprint. We continue to grow because we are.”

The development follows Cyble’s release of a new Android banking Trojan called Chameleon, which has been active since January 2023 and targets users in Australia and Poland.

This Trojan abuses Android’s accessibility services to collect credentials and cookies, log keystrokes, prevent uninstallation, and perform other malicious activities, which is why it has been found in the wild. It’s no different than any other banking malware out there.

It is also designed to display malicious overlays on top of certain app lists, intercept SMS messages, and have unused functionality that allows it to download and execute another payload.

Chameleon, as its name suggests, tends to evade by building in anti-emulation checks to detect if the device is rooted or running in a debug environment, and terminates itself if so. increase.

To mitigate such threats, users should download apps only from trusted sources, scrutinize app permissions, use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and send emails from unknown senders. We recommend that you exercise caution when receiving SMS and emails.

