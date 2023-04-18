Bluesky reaches 20,000 users | Spiceworks





The Twitter spin-off, Bluesky, currently has 20,000 users and a waiting list of 1.2 million. The Blueskys ADX protocol is now the AT protocol that enables account portability, global discoverability, and configurable and customizable curation and moderation. Blueskys’ long-term business prospects remain uncertain due to its focus on scale.

A month after Bluesky hit the Play Store, CEO Jay Graber interviewed Alex Heath of The Verges about where the social media platform stands, and Elon Musk, chief of Twitter at incubator leader Elon Musk, called it out. We discussed the possibility of banning, and its future prospects.

So far, Bluesky has let 20,000 people try out the platform’s private beta. According to Graber, the platform had a waiting list of 1.2 million requests after Musks took over his Twitter.

Bluesky’s interface is now a shameless clone of Twitter, writes Heath after testing it as one of the users with early access to the decentralized social media platform.

Bluesky is a Twitter non-profit research and development initiative that began months before co-founder Jack Dorsey left the company and aims to lead the next generation of social media platforms. Additionally, the company wants its underlying protocol to be the foundation for the next generation of social networks.

Bluesky is built on a decentralized social protocol

The AT Protocol or Authenticated Transfer Protocol (formerly Authenticated Data eXperiment or ADX) is a decentralized social protocol designed to enable content interoperability across multiple platforms and eliminate access barriers from disparate networks. .

Translation: Content on one social media platform can be viewed and accessed on other platforms running the same protocol. It also gives control to each platform to manage content according to policy.

This is the heart of the protocol and the whole concept of decentralized social media. For example, late last year, Twitter banned links to Mastodon, Instagram, Truth Social, Facebook, Tribel, Post, and Nostr for 48 hours before reversing the decision.

When asked if Elon was ready to ban the link, Graber replied: But this is exactly why it’s important that the AT protocol gives users freedom and developers lock open APIs.

Decentralization is essentially a structural change in how social networks are designed, allowing users to do more. So if a user gets banned on a decentralized platform, they can simply migrate to another platform without having to rebuild their previous connections.

More importantly, users can also exercise more power over hate speech, racism, pornography, or other obscene content, spam, and more.

ActivityPub is another decentralized protocol powered by microblogging platform Mastodon, federated hosting service Nextcloud, federated video streaming service PeerTube, image sharing platform Pixelfed, social media platform Diaspora, and others.

We don’t see ourselves competing with Mastodon. We welcome the approach of decentralizing social platforms and simply take another dogmatic approach. Our current focus is building the approach and proving it works at scale, Graber told The Verge.

According to Graber, the AT protocol goes beyond ActivityPub in terms of features. There are three big things that the Mastodon ecosystem seems to lack: account portability, global discoverability, and configurable and customizable curation and moderation.

Account portability is the ability to move a user account from one provider to another without loss of data, social graph, choice of algorithms for content delivery, interoperability, and performance.

Configurable and customizable curation means that moderation labels can be created or subscribed to by third parties, rather than being managed by one company.

Bluesky has raised $13 million to date. Acting as an independent unit within Twitter, it spun off with Dorsey as a board member.

Twitter’s funding of Bluesky is subject to no terms other than Bluesky’s research and development of technologies that enable open, decentralized, public conversations.

During his time at Twitter, Dorsey envisioned the microblogging platform to have decentralized roots. With him no longer at the helm of the company, it’s unclear if Twitter will adopt his AT protocol.

When asked about his progress with Bluesky, Dorsey replied: It’s no match for Twitter. Support.

Graber told The Verge that the Bluesky team is exploring some ideas for a viable business, but is currently focusing on short-term challenges including moderation and growth.

