Google Ads tests privacy-focused tech, but results are so-so





How well does Google’s third-party cookie replacement technology work? So (for now).

On Tuesday, Google Ads, Google’s third-party advertising technology, released the results of an experiment designed to separate the contributions of its interest-based audience solutions, including topic APIs, first-party publisher IDs, and contextual data. bottom.

The experiment included testing the Chrome Privacy Sandbox proposal and Google’s own privacy-focused advertising tools.

According to Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, Google has been working on what it calls an interest-based audience product as a long-term way to mitigate the loss of online tracking data. Monday.

Google Ads testing was conducted from the perspective of a third-party ad technology provider (Google calls it ATP because the acronym is a way of life).

This research follows recent experiments with Chrome privacy sandboxes led by ATP (sorry) such as Criteo and RTB House.

And now Google Ads is frustrated to test the privacy sandbox proposal.

Google Ads is also in a similar situation to third-party ad tech, relying more and more on how browser makers define privacy. After all, more and more users are choosing their browsers with privacy as their number one priority: currently 80% of people are concerned about their online privacy status and nearly half are concerned about their privacy are staying away from the service because of concerns, Taylor said. So scary.

good stuff

According to Taylor, the Google Ads experiment has shown promise for data-driven ads that don’t use third-party cookies.

This test included a control group of Chrome audiences targeted using third-party cookies and a test group targeted using interest-based signals only. Site-based contextual data, publisher first-party IDs when available, and data from topic APIs. (Topics classify users by interests such as fashion and news, based on their browsing history.)

Campaigns that use privacy-preserving signals to reach users maintain a significantly higher range of fidelity compared to third-party cookie-based performance, Taylor said.

Click-through rates were less than 10% lower without third-party cookies compared to third-party cookie targeting, with a 1% to 3% lower conversion rate per dollar in the test group.

This isn’t exactly a call, but it represents progress in Google’s privacy product toolkit. Google hopes to incorporate the Topic API, which was previously tested as a standalone product, as part of a patchwork of data instead. In this case, it also contains the publisher ID and contextual data.

bad person

Still, there are many caveats to call out here.

The Google Ads study adds to the body of the Privacy Sandbox experiment, but it has a long way to go for the Chrome Group before it’s ready to meet its own Q3 2024 deadline for deprecating third-party cookies. It also shows that we are waiting.

And the test was limited in many ways, and in practice it was difficult to draw much from these results other than lukewarm optimism.

The A/B trial campaign ran for just five weeks, which wasn’t long enough to sell some of the products, says Taylor. And five weeks is not enough time for Google’s machine learning optimizations to gain momentum.

Testing was only run on Chrome across Display campaigns. Google Ads also bypassed third-party cookies for targeting purposes in the test group, but incorporated third-party cookies for attribution, retargeting, and frequency capping in both test and control campaigns. .

Still, Taylor said the test gave Google a good understanding of how audience targeting works in practice for interest-based segments such as intent and affinity compared to cookie-based audiences. , says Taylor.

But if Google’s privacy-preserving advertising product is independent, it should ultimately be done without third-party cookies across campaigns, including measurement.

question

To accomplish this, Google Ads has made several Topic API-related requests available to the Chrome team.

One suggestion is to pinpoint topics by URL instead of host name, similar to other 3rd party vendors. (This means, for example, that an ESPN visitor is assigned a general sports his topic. Certain articles may more directly tag some of the same visitors as New York sports fans.) There is likely to be).

Google also suggests removing easily guessed topics from the web page itself. For example, ESPN should not treat sports as a category. Because it’s obvious.

Instead, the Google Ads team wants a Topics API that prioritizes more detailed and commercially valuable categories. For example, a niche site such as a camera enthusiast’s page may not generate enough traffic to merit topic assignment. This is because the API prioritizes sites with high traffic. But that niche site’s allotment of camera enthusiast topics is more valuable than someone being wrapped up in a much broader news and sports segment.

Another headwind Google Ads has acknowledged is that as third-party cookies are phased out over the next year and other advertising identifiers decline across the web, categorical data about users will become less accurate.

According to one example of Google Ads test results, the potential pool of shoe shoppers may continue to flow, but there are fewer and fewer known Jordan lovers in the mix, resulting in an effective Lower conversion rates.

winner

But challenges aside, what stood out in our Google Ads research was Google’s suite of machine learning advertising products. Quell Surprise.

Google’s machine learning products like P-MAX, automated bidding, and modeled conversions give Google Ads more control over targeting and measurement, but advertisers have less visibility and access to campaign data. is limited.

But, as Taylor pointed out, Google’s machine learning products can help advertisers achieve effective targeting at scale. Because the Google engine is filling in the gaps lost by his cookies from third parties.

Machine learning unlocks new audiences as advertisers are bound by their own data limits and privacy-related restrictions. Without the boost of machine learning, advertisers end up targeting similar or retargeting their own data. New, non-obvious prospects are hard to come by when browser-based privacy controls keep you from connecting and guessing about your users.

Machine learning advertising products are not without pitfalls. Buyers are concerned about having to hand over the keys to platforms for targeting and attribution. But that doesn’t slow Google down.

This last insight in particular is something I’m passionate about, says Taylor. He is fully committed to leveraging his AI at Google for advertising products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/online-advertising/google-ads-tested-its-privacy-focusedtech-and-the-results-are-meh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

