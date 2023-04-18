Over 40 UK MPs urge government to protect supply chains





More than 40 MPs and peers have signed an open letter urging the government to protect the production of medical devices, equipment and healthcare products in the UK.

The letter, coordinated by the British Health Industry Association (BHTA) and signed by parliamentarians across political divisions, said health and social welfare services were facing unprecedented operational and economic downturns as a result of the pandemic, rampant inflation and the post-war crisis. It warns that it faces regulatory pressure. – Brexit regulatory transition.

The undersigned believe that, without greater support and regulatory certainty, these pressures will disrupt the supply of medical equipment, move investments out of the UK, and reduce the quality of care patients receive, jobs and investments from the UK to Europe. It warns that it will leak to

The letter sets out four key steps to safeguarding the healthcare supply chain, including a review of the NHS supply chain framework and a formal mechanism to address the relationship between prices and patient quality of care needs. I am asking the government.

The intervention comes after a recent survey of BHTA members found that 41% of healthcare manufacturers and suppliers are considering reducing their manufacturing or distribution inventory and limiting the supply of devices and equipment in the UK. We see… Additionally, 84% of healthcare manufacturers do not fully understand the operational pressures facing their governments.

David Stockdale, Chief Executive Officer of the British Healthcare Trades Association, said: From canes to defibrillators to incontinence pads to hearing aids, we can provide patients with the means to live a happier, more independent lifestyle. These tools and technologies are often the first line of defense to save lives and prevent serious health problems. However, healthcare manufacturers and suppliers are currently facing the most challenging operating environment in recent history, unsuitable for long-term production of the devices, equipment and mobility aids so desperately needed by patients. increase. I am pleased that so many members of parliament understand the urgency of these issues and want ministers to take immediate action.

Easington Labor MP Graham Morris added: I recently met with representatives of medical equipment and equipment manufacturers in Parliament. I am deeply concerned to see the pressures facing our suppliers and the apparent lack of government action to protect their supply chains in response. and urges regulators, businesses and the NHS to consider how they can work together to safeguard the future of UK healthcare manufacturing and ensure patients have access to the best care available.

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear Prime Minister,

We are writing to ask you to address the unprecedented pressures facing UK healthcare businesses involved in the supply of medical equipment, equipment and services to the NHS and social care communities. increase. This measure is necessary to avoid any direct impact on patients and to prevent jobs and investments from leaving the UK.

Medical and social care businesses continued to supply the NHS through the COVID-19 pandemic, taking steps to help the country bounce back and absorbing additional costs. However, they are currently facing the most challenging operational and regulatory environment in recent history. Production, distribution, energy, and labor costs are rising dramatically. As it stands, there are no real mechanisms for dealing with the pressures healthcare suppliers face. The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) fears that without support business will collapse, medical equipment will be withdrawn from supply and investment will flow out of the UK.

We, the undersigned, call on governments to:

How healthcare and social care suppliers in the UK operate, the operational stability and regulation required to ensure that suppliers provide important existing goods and services and make new innovations more accessible to patients and clinicians Provided almost entirely by suppliers and distributors across the healthcare supply chain to see what needs to be delivered, this Benefit both patients and companies, such as transparent and accountable frameworks that enable two-way negotiations between contractors and the NHS supply chain, working with suppliers that provide a formal mechanism for coping. Develop a more pragmatic approach to bringing NHS supplies to bear.

Very truly yours,

Afzal Khan, Member of Parliament

Alistair Carmichael MP

Angus McNeil MP

Baroness Cox

Baroness Foster

Baroness Golding

Baroness Harris of Richmond

Baroness Hooper

Baroness Radford

Downpatrick’s Baroness Richie

Baroness Wheatcroft

Christine Jardine MP

Congressman Derek Thomas

Derek Twigg MP

Rep. Lisa Cameron

Dr Philippa Whitford MP

Graham Morris MP

Congressman Greg Smith

Ian Paisley MP

Jo Gideon MP

Lord Campbell of Pittenweem

Sir Clement Jones

Lord Freyberg

Lord Giddens

Lord Greenhull

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath

Sir Hylton

Sir Kenneth Morgan

Lord Ranger

Lord Singh at Wimbledon

Sir Thomas of Gresford

Lord Warner

Martin Day

Mike Amesbury MP

Mohammad Yassin Member of Parliament

Congressman Richard Hood

Sally Ann Hart MP

Congressman George Howarth

Steve McCabe MP

Virenda Sharma MP

Wella Hobhouse MP

