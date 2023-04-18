Google updates documentation for structured data in products





Google has updated the product structured data developer documentation to add a requirement to allow sites to display product return policies in the merchant listing experience.

Merchant Listing Experience

This update applies to a merchant-exclusive set of rich results called the Merchant Listing Experience.

Examples of merchant listing experiences include:

shopping knowledge panel hot products

Google’s Merchant Listing developer page explains:

“The Merchant Listings experience offers enhanced experiences such as shopping knowledge panels, top products, and shopping experiences in Google Images and Google Lens.

The structured data required for the list of merchants and product snippets can be found in the product structured data document. “

Merchant Return Policy Structured Data Type

A structured data type tells search engines that the data is about a specific data type. In this case, it’s about the seller’s return policy.

Structured data types have “properties” that provide information about the data type.

Google has added support for the Schema.org MerchantReturnPolicy structured data type.

The MerchantReturnPolicy structured data type has properties such as restocking fee and number of days an item can be returned.

two required properties

The new MerchantReturnPolicy type has two required properties.

Required properties are not optional and must be present in the structured data to be eligible for rich results specific to the MerchantReturnPolicy.

There are two required structured data properties:

Applicable Country Return Policy Category

The value of the first property is the country code.

Google explains the second returnPolicyCategory value.

“MerchantReturnEnumerationhttps://schema.org/MerchantReturnEnumeration”

The type of return policy. Use one of the following values:

https://schema.org/MerchantReturnFiniteReturnWindow: There is a set number of days for product returns. https://schema.org/MerchantReturnNotPermitted: No returns allowed. https://schema.org/MerchantReturnUnlimitedWindow: Unlimited product returns.

The merchantReturnDays property is required when using the MerchantReturnFiniteReturnWindow. “

Recommended characteristics

Suggested properties are optional, but should be used where appropriate to qualify for relevant rich results.

There are four recommended properties:

MerchantReturnDays returnFees returnMethod returnShippingFeesAmount Alternative to structured data to qualify for Rich Results

Google’s new section on shopping experience eligibility in the returns policy explains that there are alternative ways to become eligible without configuring the relevant structured data.

We recommend configuring a returns policy in your shipping settings in Google Merchant Center Help (learn how to configure it).

Google’s documentation recommends:

“Retailer shipping policies can be complex and change frequently. We are having trouble keeping our shipping and return details visible in markup and up to date, and recommend a Google Merchant Center account. If so, please consider configuring a return policy in your shipping settings in Google Merchant Center Help.”

As with any other form of structured product data related to a merchant’s products, if a merchant uses both Merchant Center and structured data for their returns policy, Google will give preference to the Google Merchant Center settings.

Structured data settings

Publishers managing structured data with WordPress plugins should be aware of plugin updates. This is because plugins may contain new settings for this structured data.

WordPress plugin settings may not auto-fill, but you may need to fill in the settings as they become available in order for structured data to propagate throughout your site.

Read Google’s new documentation on return policy structured data

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Sasha Turkina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-updates-product-structured-data-documentation/484813/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related