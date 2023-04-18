Generative AI Technology: Growth, Evolution | Morgan Stanley





After more than 25 years of innovation, artificial intelligence is at a breakthrough moment. Better search tools and AI assistants power powerful recommendation engines for social media and e-commerce, create sophisticated tools for creating content, and create a shared economy marketplace for transportation and other services. You can make a lot of progress, such as optimizing.

Brian Nowak, US Internet Analyst at Morgan Stanley Research, said: And that, he says, could make his current $6 trillion in offline spending available to both businesses and investors. A closer look is as follows.

$6 Trillion Opportunity

Advertising, e-commerce, travel, the sharing economy, and the cloud are poised to benefit from advances in AI tools and the ability to digitize untapped offline spending.

advertisement. Only about 21% of global advertising in 2022 will be digital, with $780 billion in ad spend potentially occurring offline. AI, large language models, and generative AI creation tools help advertisers better target their online customers, improving paid and organic search results from search engines, and engaging with social media and online video. can lead to increased sales from ad units.

electronic commerce. With only 23% of U.S. online retail spending in 2022 (about $1 trillion), e-commerce has his $3.3 trillion potential opportunity. AI and large language models improve customer shopping experience, increase sales, make online shopping more interactive and increase sales. AI can also reduce costs for retailers through more efficient logistics networks and routing, lower return rates based on more efficient product targeting and improved customer service.

trip. With 76% of trips already booked online, digital travel platforms are well positioned to take greater advantage of their own large datasets. AI-driven suggestions assist the research and planning process. Over time, AI can come up with pre-packaged itineraries and help recommend specific flights, accommodations and experiences that best suit consumer needs. As a result, travel agencies benefit from higher customer conversions and repeat travel.

sharing economy. Ridesharing and food delivery go hand in hand with digitization, but only had digital reach of 8% and 21%, respectively, of the total population that could use the service. Improved use of AI-based data will improve matching between drivers and riders, food providers and consumers. In the future, AI-powered autonomous driving and delivery could help reduce costs.

public cloud. Analysts expect cloud adoption to pick up this year and AI demand to accelerate in the medium to long term. IDC 1 predicts AI will drive one-third of overall public cloud growth over the next four years, with global AI spending on public cloud reaching $328 billion by 2025, he predicts. doing.

take advantage

AI-driven innovation will not only change consumer behavior, but it will also lead to new factors that will improve the profitability and productivity of businesses, says Nowak. But he points out that the biggest technology platforms are best positioned for this next stage in the evolution of AI. Here’s why:

Training and developing AI tools requires investments in hardware, computing power, data storage, networking, bandwidth, and additional data scientists.

Companies with large, unique, high-quality data sets, and the willingness and ability to invest, are better able to optimize their models.

Developers are integral to this next wave of innovation, using these large-scale language models to build new applications for both businesses and consumers. AI coding tools are a key area of ​​innovation, and AI-assisted coding will make coders faster and more efficient.

AI can also disrupt slow-adapting sectors. As AI models for specific industries emerge, companies in fields such as law, finance, and healthcare may come under pressure to adapt both technology and talent.

1. IDC is a market intelligence group for the technology industry.

For an in-depth analysis of artificial intelligence trends and market opportunities, contact your Morgan Stanley representative or financial advisor for a complete report on the $6 trillion AI Internet opportunity and who will capture it. please. (March 2, 2023) and How AI is Set to Change the Technology Landscape, and Whats NEXT (March 2, 2023).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganstanley.com/ideas/generative-ai-growth-opportunity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related