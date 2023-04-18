Instagram goes up against Linktree and others to support up to 5 “in-bio links”





Instagram today is rolling out a new feature for adding links to user profiles that challenges Linktree, Beacons, and many other “link in bio” solution providers. The company announced Tuesday that users will be able to add up to five links to her Instagram profile bio. This allows you to direct your followers to other content such as your online business, the brand you want to promote, causes of interest or even what they do. Among other things, profiles on competing social platforms.

According to the company, the feature was the most requested feature among creators, but it’s also an example of Instagram’s failure to adapt to the needs of its community, allowing alternative solutions to thrive. .

Linktree and others have long discouraged users from adding multiple links to other sites, mainly because of platform restrictions such as Instagram and other social networks for fear of directing users to content other than their own. I came. app. The platform would rather keep the user inside her Instagram or their own network rather than potentially lose the user’s time and engagement.

Instagram isn’t the only one making this choice. TikTok today restricts clickable links in bios to only those with business accounts, making it difficult for regular users and creators to direct fans and followers to other websites.

Over the years, Instagram’s decision to finally respond to creators’ requests for more access to Links-in-Bio was actually due to frustration with TikTok’s tighter restrictions. maybe.

The company appears to believe that greater access to links is seen as a competitive advantage and could lure creators back to the app. In fact, Instagram says the ability to add multiple links to a profile will be available to “all accounts,” including business and creator accounts.

To use this feature, users tap Edit Profile, Links, Add Forever Link. Then you can drag and drop the links in the order you want them to appear.

In a quick test of this feature, I had no issues linking to competing platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, below the option to add multiple links to other websites, Instagram also allows users to add a link to their Facebook profile using a dedicated link option. This link has a more professional look with a rounded Facebook icon and the text “Facebook Profile”. External links do not include special customizations such as small icons.

According to Meta, users are allowed to link to any URL that adheres to their community guidelines and terms of service, and links are scanned to ensure they comply with those guidelines and are not harmful. We have no plans to block Linktree links or links from other Link in Bio platforms. (In fact, Meta’s own account is now using his one of those links, as Linktreee pointed out in a tweet.)

However, clicking the link does not open the website in question in a separate browser window, it opens the link within the Instagram app. If you go to a built-in browser like Safari or Chrome, tap the three-dot menu at the top of the page and tap[システム ブラウザーで開く]must be selected.

The new feature was announced in a short post on Mark Zuckerberg’s broadcast channel. (Channels are a relatively new feature that allows a creator to send his one-to-many messages to the entire community.)

His message wasn’t shared much, other than that support for multiple links in bios was “probably one of the most requested features ever.”

