Introducing Google Cloud Consulting | Google Cloud Blog





Every day we see how much our customers value having Google Cloud experts working with their teams to drive innovation. We also know that connecting to the right services and partners at the right time accelerates customer success. Last year, we expanded our custom AI solutions practice and launched global delivery centers to provide deep product expertise on a global scale. Today, we are excited to announce the next step in bringing all our services together by launching our Google Cloud Consulting and Integrated Services portfolio at cloud.google.com/consulting.

The Google Cloud consulting portfolio offers integrated service capabilities, bringing together multidisciplinary services in one place. This includes services from learning to technical account management, professional services and customer success. From this single portfolio, you can access detailed descriptions of our various services and examples of how they can be leveraged to solve your specific business challenges. This makes it easy to identify the right service package for your business and maximize your investment.

At Google Cloud, we always work closely with our ecosystem of partners to bring innovation and value to our customers. Google Cloud Consulting further strengthens our commitment to being partner first. By consolidating capabilities across the customer lifecycle, from onboarding to enablement, co-delivery and assurance, this integrated portfolio makes it easier for partners to work with his Google Cloud Consulting to deliver the best possible customer experience. can yield results.

Our partnership with Google Cloud Consulting helps us expand our Google Cloud practice globally and accelerate customer adoption of our platform. His Ankur Kashyap, his SVP at HCLTech and global head of the Google ecosystem unit, says that together they are pushing the boundaries of innovation as the wave of AI approaches.

Broadcom, a provider of enterprise security solutions, recently worked with Google Cloud Consulting to migrate its infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and found that a combination of technology and expertise was critical to its success. Andy Nallappan, Broadcom’s vice president, CTO and CSO, said:

American retailer Kroger collaborated with Google Cloud Consulting and Deloitte to accelerate its technical goals. Google Cloud Consulting and Deloitte provided a technology architecture and application framework that allowed us to implement in record time. Jim Clendenen, Kroger’s Vice President of Enterprise Retail Systems, said:

Whether you’re just getting started in the cloud or looking for new ways to innovate, our product portfolio is built to help you:

Leverage Google Cloud Professional Services Engineers and Consultants to begin your journey to the cloud, from migration testing, planning and execution to operational optimization.

We work with partners to provide expertise and warranty services.

Access cutting-edge tools, including best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, data resources, and security services to build a robust data platform and protect your business from security threats. increase.

Receive bespoke, practical guidance from our Technical Account Managers, who are familiar with your applications, systems and business goals, and are willing to advise and accelerate your digital transformation.

Train and certify your team on Google Cloud with a range of learning services that promote long-term self-sufficiency and help foster a culture of innovation.

These end-to-end capabilities are designed for you wherever you are on your cloud journey, so you can build your business in the cloud and achieve digital breakthroughs securely.

At Google Cloud, we are dedicated to providing technology and services that help our customers grow and succeed. From developing innovative solutions, to pioneering generative AI, to securely managing data in the cloud, to transforming the user experience, Cloud has been with us at every key moment in his journey. As we head into 2023, we will continue to expand our service catalog and focus on making it even easier to find and transact with these services, further streamlining the service experience. Click here to see Google Cloud Consulting’s complete portfolio of services.

