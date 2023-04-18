Is the Digital Bill of Rights a healthy solution to the conflict between tech companies, consumers, and governments?





On December 15, 1791, ten states ratified the Bill of Rights, addressing concerns about competing interests in individual liberty, federal power, and state sovereignty. Today, the concept of creating a new “digital bill of rights” is becoming increasingly popular as a means of addressing the growing conflict between rapidly advancing technology, consumers, and government regulation.

This conflict is becoming more pervasive and crosses partisan lines. For example, TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, was heavily criticized for TikTok’s data, consumer access, and privacy practices when he joined a growing list of his social media executives to testify before Congress. rice field. Chu has faced criticism from lawmakers from both parties, and in the US, pressure is on Congress to ban social media platforms altogether. The potential ban of the app, which has 150 million American users, and the proposed method of implementing it have come under intense scrutiny and sparked controversy.

One legislator’s response to technology-related disputes is the creation of a “digital bill of rights.” I use the Digital Bill of Rights specifically to use governmental powers to create new “digital rights” for individuals and protect them from third parties, generally technology and social media companies. defined as a law that

The term is admittedly vague, but it captures the various proposed laws. In October 2022, the White House released the “AI Bill of Rights Blueprint,” which identifies “five principles that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems.” In February 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Digital Rights Bill to Protect Florida Residents. . . from excess and surveillance. . . [of] big tech company. Other states have followed suit, with California, Virginia, Colorado and Connecticut establishing frameworks for data privacy rights and protections.

As legislators continue to propose and debate these types of laws, the following questions need to be addressed.

1. What rights should be granted?

As the above suggestions indicate, one open question is what rights need to be explicitly granted. The White House framework includes the right to “safe and effective systems,” “algorithmic discrimination protection,” “data privacy,” “notice and explanation,” and “human alternatives, consideration, and fallbacks.” is clearly defined. In contrast, DeSantis’ bill would provide protection from “big tech surveillance,” freedom from “unfair censorship,” the ability to “control personal data,” and “how Internet search engines manipulate search results.” It emphasized the right to “know what is wrong” and the right to “protect children”. From online harm. “

These frameworks may have overlapping principles tailored to specific uses, and some measure of diversity across jurisdictions is appropriate. However, it is very important for legislators to clarify which rights are recognized in a particular law. Second, as these proposals become increasingly popular and spread across the country, competing legal and regulatory requirements can be brought together if there is a common understanding of which rights are most important. You can avoid confusion.

2. What is the role of government in exercising these rights?

A system of rights creates a system for exercising such rights. For a digital bill of rights, this is one of the most controversial aspects of its creation.

One of the flashpoints in the issue concerns banning the popular platform TikTok as a way to protect digital rights. A potential ban on TikTok raises questions about the extent of government authority in the digital space. The Kate Institute opposes such bans, raising concerns about market distortions and creating a “blank check” against government overreach. Others have also opposed the ban, including the ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and members of Congress such as Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Rand Paul.

A complete ban on one of the world’s most popular platforms may be an extreme case, but determining the appropriate extent of government intervention and restrictions, even on a small scale, is becoming increasingly difficult. It is For example, DeSantis’ bill also included a ban on TikTok, and search engines such as Google would not be able to “prioritize search results based on political or ideological views, or prioritize search results based on financial considerations.” You must disclose what you do. Similarly, Utah’s new law creates parental consent requirements for minors to open social media accounts and protect children’s privacy rights, but it is not clear whether government agencies actually enforce these rights. It is not clear how it will be enforced.

Moreover, these questions increase the importance of consumer choice and the ability of individuals to waive these rights. As reflected in a wave of new requirements enacted by data privacy laws such as the GDPR, federal laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Regulation, or state laws such as California’s CCPA and CRPA regulations, these new protections are: It can create high requirements for both consumers and businesses. For digital rights in particular, it is unclear whether and how individuals can waive their rights to improve the consumer experience.

3. How do we balance the need for competitive innovation with a digital rights framework?

Ultimately, the creation of a digital rights framework collides with the pace and need for competitive innovation.

Social media platforms are just the tip of an ever-growing iceberg. New AI tools are evolving rapidly and spreading at a pace that disrupts entire industries and institutions. On April 11th, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released a public request for comment on its AI Accountability Policy. New machine learning and generative models are already beginning to challenge and subvert legal doctrines, as indicated in the Copyright Office’s recent guidance on dealing with works created by artificial intelligence.

Simply trying to ban or prevent entire areas of development is impractical and dangerous. For example, Italy temporarily blocked ‘ChatGPT’, a powerful new AI technology, but new workarounds were quickly developed (using the same API as ChatGPT, but without saving user data). claiming “PizzaGPT”, etc.).

On the other hand, allowing new technologies to proliferate without oversight and protection also raises concerns. An open letter from tech leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak calls on all AI labs to “pause.” . .training of AI systems, given the ‘serious risks to society and humanity’. Inappropriate data access and privacy concerns are particularly evident for the generation affected by the Facebook-Cambridge-Analytica scandal.

With these questions in mind, legislators must walk the fine line between creating and protecting digital rights and ensuring the continuation of competitive innovation.

The Bill of Rights was the product of intense negotiations, debates, rivalries, and compromises. Only her 10 states were the first to ratify the document, but it has now become an anchor for our society.

From the initial spark of this debate, the Digital Bill of Rights now appears to be following a similar path. But as we continue to face new challenges and opportunities driven by technological innovation, this spirit of negotiation, our willingness to articulately address concerns, and our willingness to learn from our mistakes will help us navigate this new frontier. It should be the real principle by which you decide to enter.

Editor’s Note: The Federalist Association does not take any positions on specific legal and public policy issues. All opinions expressed are those of the author. To participate in the discussion, please email info@fedsoc.org.

