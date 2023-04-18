Google’s interest-based advertising experiment shows slightly lower ad spend, click-through rates





Our experiments show that interest-based audience solutions perform significantly better than third-party cookies.

result. Results were compared using privacy-preserving signals on the Display Network using the Interest-Based Audiences (IBA) solution. We used the Google Display Ads advertiser’s spend on her IBA as a proxy for the scale achieved (meaning that a specific metric or value was used for the estimation). Or it describes the extent or level of impact achieved in a particular context. This indicates that it functions as an effective measure.

Advertiser spend on interest-based audiences (IBA) decreased by 2-7% compared to third-party cookie-based results. In terms of conversions per dollar, the drop was between 1-3%. Click-through rates remained within 90% of where they are today. Campaigns using Optimized targeting or Maximize conversions bid strategies were less impacted by removing third-party cookies. This shows that machine learning can play an important role in driving results.

experiment. Google Ads and Display & Video 360 are experimenting with interest-based audience solutions ahead of Chrome’s retirement of third-party cookies.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Google Ads Platform will conduct an experiment to determine the effectiveness of IBA solutions when relying on a combination of privacy-preserving signals, such as contextual information, first-party identifiers, and privacy sandbox topic APIs. It was conducted.

important reason. We believe ad tech platforms can set new standards for privacy that meet consumer expectations, while giving businesses the tools they need to thrive through innovation. Over the next few months, we will be conducting more tests and providing regular feedback to Chrome and the industry at large. As an advertiser, it’s important to adopt innovative advertising solutions that protect people’s privacy and improve performance.

Dig deeper. You can read the full Google survey results here.

why you care. The move to privacy-preserving, interest-based audience solutions represents the future of digital advertising. As third-party cookies are being phased out, adopting innovative advertising solutions that protect user privacy is critical to maintaining advertising performance, meeting consumer expectations, and supporting business growth. Essential. By adopting these new solutions, advertisers can ensure continued effectiveness of their targeting and conversion rates while maintaining privacy standards and staying ahead of rapidly changing industry landscapes.

