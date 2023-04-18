Google may unveil a foldable Pixel next month





Consumer hardware isn’t always a natural consequence of I/O. In fact, nothing feels like a foregone conclusion these days after the last few pandemic events. But after what has felt like an off year for consumer electronics in general, we have high hopes for developer shows like I/O and WWDC.

Google’s budget Pixel 7a seemed like a slam dunk for a while, but the long-threatened Pixel Tablet looked like it had definite potential (if not a full launch). at least at some stage). In recent weeks and months, it’s starting to look more and more like a foldable smartphone.

Here is some important background. First, Google announced foldable screen support for his Android in 2018. Clearly, Samsung was a big partner and recipient at the time. Google wanted Android development to be as frictionless as possible for other his OEMs to explore form factors.

The following year, Google’s foldable patent surfaced. Now, every grown-up here tacitly understands that a patent doesn’t mean a company is working on a product. In the years leading up to it, foldables began to gain momentum, even outside of Samsung’s orbit. In March he filled the halls of MWC and I was really amazed by the number of different models.

Of course, Google underwent its own hardware transformation a few years ago. After years of struggle and a few identity crises, the company got serious about building a flagship with the Pixel 6, right down to its own silicon. Pixel’s market share has grown significantly, but he’s only seen single-digit declines in the overall North American smartphone market.

New rumors are pouring in, pointing to a book-style foldable device rumored to be on the I/O schedule about three weeks from now. The form factor is compared to Oppos’ recent foldables as opposed to the narrower Samsung Fold variant. It’s also reminiscent of Microsoft’s old Duo, but that system opted for split-screen over folding. Rumor has it that Google is considering a name for his Pixel Notepad. Maybe it’s just the year of the Galaxy Notes, but it screams the stylus at me.

Another rumor puts the price at around $1,400. It’s expensive by any reasonable measure, but it’s somewhere between the Galaxy Flip ($999) and the Fold ($1,800). Other rumors have priced it close to the Galaxy Fold.

