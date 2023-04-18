How Bolt is driving gender equality with innovation and development initiatives





The diversity of the technology industry allows organizations to consider a broader audience when carefully creating and developing their products. As a result, the final product is set to be beneficial to the majority of people without any underlying bias. There continues to be a common understanding that more women need to be involved in tech-related fields.

Women’s participation in the digital world is essential for sustainable development. It serves as an important reminder that digital transformation has enormous potential to accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment. At the same time, it is imperative to be aware of the risks it poses in terms of recurring patterns that continue to amplify gender inequality.

Additionally, organizations that have diversity and inclusion as their core principles can build great products that many people enjoy. One such organization in Nigeria is Bolt, which has a tradition of supporting women’s efforts in the tech industry. Over the years, Bolt has created women-focused initiatives to empower women and foster their growth. This includes, but is not limited to, initiatives to support and empower female drivers on the platform and her annual Drive4WITech initiative to support young women who want to build careers in technology. not.

#Drive4WITech is an internship program aimed at giving young women in technology an equal opportunity and promoting gender equality across the transportation industry. This gives young women a chance in a world dominated by men. The opportunity will bring more women in the tech sector, with impressive women in top positions such as her Ireoluwa Obatoki, Regional Manager for West Africa, and Weyinmi Aghadiuno, Senior Public Policy Manager for West and Central Africa. You can show off your skills at top organizations like Bolt. .

In 2020, Bolt launched “Women With Drive,” celebrating women drivers who are breaking stereotypes and demanding change in the ride-hailing industry. This women’s group adds diversity to the Bolt platform, showing that driving can be a reliable and satisfying source of income for women, rather than a gender-specific occupation.

Over the years, Bolt has continued to support female drivers on its platform through talent development initiatives. Leading Mobility Her Platform recently hosted a Capacity Building Summit on Economic Independence, Leadership, and Self-Defense for Women in Nigeria. This is in line with the International Finance Corporation and Bolt’s corporate initiative’s commitment to the Nigeria 2 Equals Program to close the gender gap in entrepreneurship while building an inclusive society for women that underpins overall economic growth. it was along.

With the theme of promoting women’s financial inclusion and empowerment, the 2023 event was attended by female Bolts employees and female drivers, and was attended by guest speaker Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa, on financial inclusion. discussed prospects for bridging the gap and promoting economic independence. woman.

Wayinmi Agadiuno shared the inspiration behind her focus on financial independence while speaking at the event. We decided to take it one step further by delving into the well-being of women entrepreneurs. After deliberating on the key issues that affect their well-being, we developed tools to promote financial independence and security that ties into Bolt’s core values. decided to focus the summit on

The summit and other initiatives demonstrate Bolt’s focus on supporting and empowering women in Nigeria. The platform continues to champion increased participation and leadership of women in technology and entrepreneurship through internal and external initiatives.

