Elon Musk says Larry Page is no longer a ‘close friend’ after AI controversy





Elon Musk reveals Google co-founder Larry Page is no longer his ‘close friend’, brushes off the dire threat artificial intelligence poses to humanity, and becomes a ‘digital god’ blamed the reclusive search tycoon aspiring to

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, Musk said his estrangement from Paige, the tech billionaire who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin, recently led to the creation of the AI-powered bot ChatGPT.

CEOs of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter say they co-founded OpenAI for profit “like a fully open non-profit since Google shut down” to make it “the furthest thing from Google” Told.

“The reason Open AI exists is because Larry Page and I were close friends, staying at his house in Palo Alto and talking late into the night about AI safety,” Musk said. “Larry, at least in my perception, didn’t take AI safety seriously enough.”

According to Musk, Page instead “wanted something like digital super-intelligence.”

“So ‘open’ in OpenAI means open source, transparency, so people know what’s going on. “

Elon Musk reveals he and Larry Page disagreed over the future of artificial intelligence.AP

According to Musk, he and Page clashed over how to protect humanity from being controlled by superintelligent AI.

“Then he called me a specist,” Musk told Carlson.

Specism is defined as species-based intolerance or discrimination, often manifested by human cruelty to animals.

Musk called his former “close friend” and Google co-founder Page a “digital god” who was trying to achieve “digital superintelligence” through the development of artificial intelligence. Condemned.REUTERS

“I wasn’t the only one there when he called me a specist,” Musk told Carlson.

“And I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. Yes, I’m a specialist.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Musk essentially monopolizes the market because Google has “about three-quarters of all AI talent in the world” plus “huge amounts of money and more computers than anyone else” said.

Musk continues:

Musk, who was known to sleep in the homes of the two Google co-founders, is also concerned about ChatGPT’s rapid progress, he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Musk said he co-founded OpenAI in 2015 because of a disagreement with Page. Sergey Brin co-founded Google with his Larry Page.Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

When Musk-Page collapsed, Google had just acquired DeepMind, a UK-based AI lab.

Musk says Google’s approach to AI is that AI “has a lot of potential, but it also has a downside.”

In 2015, Musk met with industry peers, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Y Combinator founding partner Jessica Livingston, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and machine learning expert Ilya Sutskever. co-founded OpenAI with the technical lead of

Musk and Sergey Brin seem to be on good terms.

Musk agreed with Carlson, saying it was “conceivable” that an AI could “take control, reach a point where it can’t be stopped, and make decisions for people.”

In an interview that aired Monday night, Musk told Carlson:

Musk is no longer close to Page, but seems to be on good terms with Brin.

The two men were spotted together in selfies last summer while partying at their Bay Area home.

Musk denied the report. Shanahan’s attorneys denounced the report as a “blatant lie” and “defamation.”

