Hyundai teams up with itselectric to test EV charging on the road





In no time, you’ll be able to pull it up and charge anywhere. Hyundai Cradle, the open technology innovation unit of Hyundai Motor Group, has partnered with Brooklyn-based EV charging company itselectric and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to showcase his roadside EV charging stations for city use. increase.

Launched in 2017, the Hyundai CRADLE opened its first location in the epicenter of innovation, Silicon Valley. This business unit develops its own projects and invests in potential start-ups to advance future mobility technologies.

Formerly known as Hyundai Ventures, the business unit will renew the growth of Korean automakers with a focus on areas such as green energy, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility services, smart cities and advanced materials. to a high-growth market.

For example, in 2018, Hyundai, through its subsidiary, invested in EV battery startup Ionic Materials to deliver low-cost, high-performance solid-state batteries using novel solid polymer electrolytes.

Hyundai CRADLE partners with leading university research teams, AI companies, investment institutions, and more to develop the future of mobility.

Hyundai’s latest partnership aims to make public EV charging more accessible in cities with street infrastructure.

itselectric road charger MVP with fully detachable charging cord (Source: itselectric) Hyundai testing EV charging on the road

Hyundai CRADLE formed a new partnership with itselectric and the New York City Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday to demonstrate a roadside EV charging station designed specifically for urban use.

According to the company, the EV charger will be North America’s first compact, durable, and easy-to-use charging post with a fully detachable charging cord.

The partnership will be the first pilot and largest public demonstration of a charging network offering revenue sharing to homeowners.

This pilot is the result of being selected as a finalist in Hyundai CRADLE’s EV Open Innovation Challenge. Finalists were selected based on their potential to expand access to EVs and improve charging infrastructure.

As part of the pilot, six chargers were deployed at the Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Brooklyn Navy Yard. For two months, all six ports will be tested by his local EV drivers to validate the product’s viability.

Henry Chung, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley, explained how roadside EV chargers can play a role in accelerating the deployment of zero emissions: I’m here.

On-street charging is a key part of the EV charging ecosystem that can provide access to those who rely on public charging, and we look forward to exploring this opportunity.

With itselectric’s “behind the meter” approach, municipal budgets remain unaffected. The company partners with U.S. cities to install, operate and maintain chargers for free to cities and property owners, while also earning a passive monthly income.

The technology is designed to accelerate EV adoption by expanding access to public infrastructure where it is currently scarce.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://electrek.co/2023/04/18/hyundai-itselectric-test-curbside-ev-charging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related