Google adds support for new return policy structured data for merchant listings





Google has included new returns policy information in the product structured data help section specific to merchant listings. This addition came on the same day that Google began showing shipping and returns information in search results.

what’s new A new returns section has been added to the structured data type definitions in Google’s Product Structured Data document. This is for merchant listings, not product snippets yet. These new property types apply to the Merchant Listings experience.

Merchant lists can be entitled to display return policy information, such as restocking fees and time frames for returning products, using the following new properties, Google explained.

technical details. The required properties are:

appliedCountry: The country code that the return policy applies to, using the two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code format. You can specify up to 25 countries. returnPolicyCategory: The type of return policy.

Recommended properties are:

MerchantReturnDays: The number of days from the delivery date that the item can be returned. This property is required only if returnPolicyCategory is set to MerchantReturnFiniteReturnWindow. returnFees: The type of return fee. This property is required only if there is no cost to return the product. If you use this property, you must set the value to https://schema.org/FreeReturn (other restocking fee types are not supported. If you have a fee, use the returnShippingFeesAmount property instead. Please use). returnMethod: The type of return method offered. This is only recommended if returnPolicyCategory is set to MerchantReturnFiniteReturnWindow or MerchantReturnUnlimitedWindow. returnShippingFeesAmount: Shipping fee for returning the product. This property is required only if there is a shipping charge for returning the product. If the cost is zero, use the returnFees property instead.

why you care. If you sell products, adding shipping and return details to your snippets (in addition to product prices, reviews, and other rich results) can increase the attention and visibility of your snippets within Google Search. , can affect your click-through rate from Google Search. .

If you have great shipping and return policies, we recommend highlighting them in Google Merchant Center and structured data so they can be visible in Google Search.

Add Search Engine Land to your Google News Feed.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-adds-new-return-policy-structured-data-support-for-merchant-listing-395727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related