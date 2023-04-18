Samsung News app launched for Galaxy users.Here’s what you need to know





Gone are the days of going outside to pick up a daily newspaper. About 86% of Americans say they read the news on their smartphone, computer or tablet, according to the Pew Research Center.

Samsung today launched Samsung News, a free news app in beta testing for Samsung Galaxy users in the US. Previously, Samsung users could access news through his Google News app, but Samsung News mirrors Apple News by giving users a streamlined experience when accessing daily news. Aiming to be

The app features twice-daily briefings delivered by news editors, news feeds from Samsung’s editorial partners, and podcasts available in the app. Samsung News has a “Follow” tab that allows users to customize their news settings.

Samsung News includes content from Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fox News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, Reuters, Refinery29 and more. Users can curate feeds from their favorite news sources. Samsung says more news sources will be added as the app grows.

Avner Ronen, Vice President of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, said: , said in a press release.

Samsung didn’t say if the news service will offer paid subscriptions, similar to Apple News+.

If you have already downloaded the Samsung Free app to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it will become the Samsung News app for you to try. The Samsung News app completely replaces Samsung Free.

If you don’t have the Samsung Free app, you can download Samsung News from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Samsung News is currently only available on Samsung Galaxy phones, but will soon be available on all compatible Samsung phones.

