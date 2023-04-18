Google Demonstrates Effectiveness of Privacy Sandbox Chromium Cookies





In 2024, Google will block third-party cookies in Chrome, the world’s most widely used internet browser. This leaves one of the main ways companies track users online, and the ad tech industry is grappling with it. Google has developed a set of tools to replace cookies collectively known as the Privacy Sandbox. These tools allow Google and other companies to keep track of people on the internet for targeted advertising, but they hide what individual people are doing. We use technology. Google really wants everyone to stay calm and join the project, and to that end, the company has released the results of its privacy sandbox targeting test.

In a new experiment, Google compared the performance of advertising campaigns using third-party cookies to nearly identical campaigns using tools from the privacy sandbox. Google found that an advertiser using the privacy sandbox reduced her spend by 2-7% in five weeks. The experiment showed a 1-3% reduction in conversations per dollar, an indicator of advertising effectiveness. The number of people who clicked on the ad was currently within 90% of him.

So Google’s privacy sandboxing tools perform worse than cookies, but not too bad. During the conference call, Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, celebrated the results.

In this experiment, campaigns using privacy-preserving signals to display relevant ads to users maintained significantly higher accuracy when compared to third-party cookie-based performance in Google Ads. was shown, says Taylor. What we’ve learned is that the encouraging results prove what we hoped for: digital advertising will be more private for users and effective for advertisers and publishers. .

The company released a blog post describing the experiment on Tuesday, as well as a more detailed white paper.

Google is in a difficult position. The average person is more concerned about their privacy than they used to be, and more and more. Lawmakers and regulators have promised new rules to govern privacy on the Internet and even threatened to dismantle the tech giant. , which makes Google Chrome look like spyware by comparison.

Google’s solution makes almost everyone unhappy. Privacy advocates say privacy isn’t good enough, ad tech companies say it’s too strict, and governments have voiced antitrust concerns. Google says being criticized on all fronts is a sign the company is doing something right. For this plan to work, Google needs everyone’s buy-in.

Ad technology is complex enough without throwing in a ton of numbers, but the outline of the experiment is fairly simple. If your ad tech can produce similar results in ways that improve people’s privacy, that would be great. If an advertiser spends 2-7% less, but the results only drop 1-3%, it means the advertiser is making more money. According to Google, machine learning techniques may improve its performance in the near future.

But not everyone expects the photos to look so rosy.

Provalytics CEO and longtime advertising industry executive Jeff Greenfield says marketers will be in a lot of pain as a result. (He didn’t review the survey before it was published.) Part of the reason the numbers went down may be because marketers are used to targeting individuals rather than groups. Greenfield said it would be a paradigm shift that would require a lot of retraining.

Even if this new system works for advertisers, the experiment looks disappointing for publisher apps and websites that make money from advertising, like the ones you see now. Again, Google’s experiments showed advertisers spend less with the new system. This can be devastating, especially for media companies and news organizations, which often operate on very thin margins.

Greenfield said the change will be dramatic for publishers.

Taylor countered the idea that privacy sandboxes hurt publishers. We are working with technology that is making it possible for an advertiser to be highly relevant while reducing the ability of ad tech companies and data brokers to identify an individual across his web. He said this translates into higher monetization for publishers. In fact, I was very happy with the results of the experiment.

For this study, we combined one of Google’s privacy sandboxing tools, called the Topic API, with a first-party data provider from a publisher (advertising term for the website or app that displays the ad). According to Google, Topic and other privacy sandbox systems should work as part of a broader ecosystem of tools rather than working in isolation.

Another problem with this whole effort is that Google’s competitors are working hard to develop fancy new ways to keep track of users even after cookies are gone. If these techniques are effective, they mean that Google’s efforts to protect privacy are in vain.

Many companies offer cookie-free solutions. They found a way to link identities without using cookies. But other companies, such as Google and Apple, want control, so the next thing we’ll see is trying to stop all these cookie replacements, Greenfield said.

This is a problem that Google is well aware of, and one that the company needs to solve in order to maintain its second hand in the advertising business. If other companies have tools that work better, they’ll spend their money elsewhere. That will likely rock in the years to come as Google finally rolls out its changes and a sea of ​​ad tech companies compete for the most dominant alternative. not shared.

As an initiative, Taylor said he doubts these approaches are meeting consumer expectations. We are moving away from tracking individual users online. So any replacement that goes down that path doesn’t seem like a long-term solution.

Google said it is conducting additional experiments to test other aspects of its privacy sandbox, including the Protected Audience API (previously known as FLEDGE) and the Attribution Reporting API. Google plans to publish the results of these tests later this year, Taylor said.

We believe that each of these new technologies can help us paint a more complete picture of how each of these new technologies can drive results for marketers, monetization for publishers, and privacy protection of personal information,” said Taylor. said.

