Tech News You Need to Know This Week: April 18-24

Apple’s New Free Savings Account Pays More Than 4% Interest

Last year, Apple introduced a savings account feature to the Apple Card service.Apple just announced

Credit: Apple

gives you the option to register for an interest-paying Apple Cash Savings account.

For users who sign up, Daily Cash rewards purchased with the Apple Card are now credited to their savings account at 4.15%. Users can also add funds directly to their savings account by linking it directly to their bank account. You can also deposit funds from your Apple Cash balance into your savings account.

Apple does not charge fees for the service and there are no minimum deposits or balances for the service.

If you use Apple Card or Apple Cash, you can sign up by opening the Wallet app.

Use Apple Card or Daily Cash and follow the menu prompts. The entire process takes less than a minute, and you’ll be on your way to compounding miracles with guaranteed, risk-free returns.

Despite public skepticism, Elon Musk is launching his own AI venture

Elon Musk has been warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence for more than a decade and co-founded the formerly non-profit OpenAI to ensure the technology entered the public domain. From Microsoft.

The Wall Street Journal now reports that Musk filed last month in Nevada to form a privately owned company called X.AI, Inc.

The name X.AI seems to refer to Musk’s long-standing goal of creating X, the everything app. He said the Twitter acquisition was also to further this goal.

The Twitter acquisition is what drives the creation of X, which is all apps.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

All apps work as a comprehensive service that meets the needs of most users, similar to WeChat and Grab in Asia.

Musk recently purchased 10,000 GPUs (Graphic Processing Units) needed for machine learning, potentially available for his X.AI venture.

Mountain View panics as Samsung considers deprecating Google for Bing

As the AI ​​arms race heats up, Google is playing the role of the unaccustomed underdog. This is indicated by a New York Times report that Samsung is considering replacing Google search on smartphones with Microsoft’s Bing.

The Google-Samsung deal is worth $3 billion a year and the threat of it being replaced is causing panic at Google’s Mountain View headquarters, according to a message confirmed by The Times.

To keep up with Bing, Google is racing to integrate AI into its now outdated indexing algorithm search engine. The new feature is being developed under the project name Magi and aims to personalize the user experience. Presumably, Google will use user profiles collected by ubiquitous services.

According to reports, Google has over 160 engineers working full-time on projects. The plan is to test the service with 1 million users, and he plans to expand that number to 30 million by the end of the year.

Google’s recently released AI chatbot Bard, which competes with Bing and ChatGPT, has been widely criticized. Google CEO Sundar even called the Pichai a powered-up Civic compared to its competitors.

These 10 North American EVs and plug-in hybrids qualify for a $7,500 tax credit

Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act included major changes to the IRS’ clean vehicle tax credit.

Credit: Kindle Media via Pexels

EV, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles must be manufactured and sourced in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Critics argued that the new rules would dramatically reduce the number of eligible EVs after the April 18th effective date. Confirming that prediction, the EPA has released a list of only 10 models currently eligible for the full $7,500 deduction. they are:

Cadillac Lyriq Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EUV Chevrolet Silverado EV Chevrolet Equinox EV Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Ford F-150 Lightning Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring PHEV Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model Y

Seven other models that meet half of the domestic production requirements qualify for a $3,750 tax credit.

Ford Escape PHEV Ford E-Transit Ford Mustang Mach-E Jeep Wrangler 4xe Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV Tesla Model 3 Standard Range

However, the leased EVs are not subject to domestic procurement requirements and are subject to a full credit of $7,500, falling short of legally mandated targets. Motortrend reports that over 80% of EVs are leased.

