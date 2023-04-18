MSU Architecture Student Featured on Metropolis Future100 List





The Mississippi State University student, Mississippi, is one of 24 North American undergraduate architecture students selected by Metropolis magazine for its Future100 cohort.

Alysia E. Williams (submitted photo)

Alysia E. Williams, a fifth-year architecture student from Kennesaw, Georgia, said the program will recognize the top 100 architecture and interior design students in the 2023 class.

She said I was completely shocked when I found out I had been selected. I was very grateful that the belief that I would go further solidified.

Having students on the Future100 is a testament to the quality of the students, said Karen Cordes Spence, MSU School of Architecture Director and FL Crane Professor.

This program is sponsored by Armstrong, Daltile, Formica, Interface, Kawneer, Keilhauer, Sherwin-Williams, and Yabu Pushelberg. This year’s selection includes Williams and her 23 undergraduate students from around the country and Canada, plus her 26 graduate architecture students and her 50 undergraduate and graduate interior design students. included.

After graduating in May of this year, Williams plans to work remotely at Utah-based architectural design firm Method Studio.

As a new mother, my long-term goal is to be in a position where, after obtaining my license, I can be there for my son Elijah while serving the community I am in through design. In the meantime, I look forward to working on affordable multi-family housing projects and design work directly related to community outreach.

I urge all students of architecture, regardless of grade, to strive not for the sake of being seen or academically recognized, but for the purpose of wanting to make a difference, whether it be a change in themselves or not. It is recommended. she said. Whenever you put yourself down with the intention of lifting others up, you always achieve what you set out to achieve.

For a complete list of Future100, please visit www.metropolismag.com/programs/presenting-the-2023-metropolis-future100.

MSU’s School of Architecture offers the only professional architecture degree in the state, accredited by the National Board of Building Accreditation. See www.caad.msstate.edu for more information.

MSU is Mississippi’s leading university and is available online at www.msstate.edu.

