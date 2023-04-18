Illinois accuses Google of monopolizing ad tech





CHICAGO (CBS) — The state of Illinois has joined an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that it has a monopoly on digital advertising technology to buy and sell ads.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raul, and 16 other state attorneys general have filed lawsuits in federal court in Virginia.

The lawsuit alleges that Google’s control over the technology that nearly all website publishers use for their advertising spaces results in less revenue for website creators and more payouts for advertisers.

“Google has created an illicit environment in the digital world, undermining the free and open internet and harming online publishers and advertisers,” Raoul said in a statement. “Google cannot continue to dominate digital advertising technology. We are proud to join the Department of Justice and the Attorney General’s bipartisan coalition in this important accountability case.”

This is the fifth federal antitrust lawsuit against an Alphabet-owned company since the DOJ sued the company in 2020 over alleged government search monopoly.

By buying competitors and directing potential customers to its products, Google “impeded legitimate competition in the ad tech industry,” the government said in its complaint. “Google is using its control over digital ad tech to funnel more deals into its own ad tech product, extracting inflated fees at the expense of the advertisers and publishers it purports to serve. I am making money in my pocket by doing so,” the complaint states.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Google has “significantly undermined” competition in the ad tech industry.

“First, Google controls the technology that nearly every major website publisher uses to offer ad space for sale. And thirdly, Google controls the largest ad exchange that matches publishers, and every time that ad space is sold, advertisers go together There is,” Garland said when the lawsuit was first filed in January.

As a result, “website creators earn less and advertisers pay more,” he added. This means fewer publishers will be able to offer content to supplement their revenue without subscriptions, paywalls or other fees.

The lawsuit alleges that Google retains at least 30 cents for every dollar of advertising that passes through its digital advertising technology products. The lawsuit seeks to split up Google’s advertising platform.

The government wants Google to separate Google Ad Manager, which includes an exchange that handles the buying and selling of ads and where bidding takes place, from its core business of other services such as search, YouTube and Gmail.

The company derives more than 80% of its revenue from advertising, reaching a total of $209 billion in 2021, its most recent year.

Google has argued that its advertising practices stifle competition, and the lawsuit “seems to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive field of advertising technology.

In a January statement, the company said, “This is a substantial duplication of unsubstantiated lawsuits filed by the Texas Attorney General, many of which were recently dismissed by federal courts.” It’s powering flawed arguments that slow down growth, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.”

A spokesperson for the company said programmatic advertising at issue in the DOJ lawsuit made up a smaller percentage of the company’s overall revenue, about 12%.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who provide content for CBSChicago.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/illinois-antitrust-lawsuit-google-advertising/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related