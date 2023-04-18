New Bergen County, New Jersey Career Technical Education School Breaks Ground





PARAMUS New Bergen County Career and Technical School will open to students in 2025 with the help of state grants.

The county held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the school on Tuesday. The school will be built behind the Bergen County Technical School Paramus campus on Pascac Road and will eventually be connected to share a gymnasium.

“Career Innovation” high schools will consist of high-paying, high-demand future career-focused programs, said Howard Lerner, superintendent of the Bergen County Technical School District.

The school will welcome its first 9th grade class in September 2025 and will eventually accommodate about 260 students, Lerner said. Dental Assistant, Design and Fabrication, Supply His Chain Management and Logistics Career Features his Pathway Program.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Lerner said of the state funding 75% of the cost of building the school.

Securing Our Children’s Future grants will provide schools with approximately $26 million, with the rest being borne by the county, for a total of approximately $8.6 million.

“This new school will be a landmark project for our technical school district and the county of Bergen as a whole. That is the role of career and technical education.”

The Bergen County system’s five high schools currently offer 35 Career Technology programs. In deciding on the three new programs, Lerner said, officials considered the future of the economy and jobs and surveyed his eighth graders across the county to gauge interest levels.

In addition to hands-on training programs, career-specific labs and academic instruction, the program offers partnerships with local businesses and Bergen Community College, Lerner said. Partnerships allow direct internships, mentoring and site visits.

According to Tedesco, the curriculum equips students with the skills to enter the workforce directly or pursue additional educational opportunities, such as through vocational apprenticeships, two-year schools like Bergen Community College, or four-year colleges. provide to

“This new career and technical education school will enable Bergen County to remain competitive in the global economy of the 21st century while supporting alternative paths and creating a more inclusive education system that offers something for every student. It’s meant to be built,” Tedesco said.

Last October, the state legislature also introduced legislation to promote and create employment opportunities for high school and college students in manufacturing and skill-based jobs to address New Jersey’s labor shortage.

The Manufacturing in Higher Education Act requires state agencies to work with the business community to design career paths in manufacturing that are conducted through county colleges, universities, and colleges.

New Jersey had an average of 244,000 manufacturing employees in 2020 with an average annual salary of $97,281 in 2019. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, a lobbying group that supports the industry,

