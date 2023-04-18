Retail Express Joins Leading Technology Innovators — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: Tell us more about the role of AI in retail.

EB: Accurate analysis of consumer data forms the foundation of doing retail right. This can be achieved by leveraging AI to gain deeper insights, predict customer buying habits, and proactively deliver across all touchpoints.

Gartner called out the use of AI in retail to drive algorithmic retail for automation and recommendation systems.

This is especially suitable when internal practices directly impede growth and market response.

RTIH: Are intelligent merchandising and algorithmic retail the same thing?

EB: Intelligent merchandising and algorithmic retail both refer to retail technology solutions that harness the power of AI to unlock competitive advantage.

With the growth of retail market disruptors such as online giants and discounters, it’s imperative to invest now in systems that use intelligent insights to improve your bottom line.

AI-driven solutions also help move from the limits of forensic analysis to using real-time data to generate accurate predictions and predictions, improve operational efficiency, and revolutionize tedious processes.

RTIH: What are the benefits of investing in this technology for retail?

EB: Moving to a system like this helps centralize all data and plans in the cloud, providing one version of the truth across the supply chain that all stakeholders can access simultaneously. This integration speeds up and simplifies the process for retailers and suppliers and facilitates transparent collaboration.

For example, two-way supplier collaboration tools enable retailers and vendors to work together to plan, negotiate, and agree deals, track funding, and manage media and promotions.

This allows you to stay away from one-way data flows and disconnected communications. Managers are freed from administrative burdens and can now focus on how best to deploy their business.

RTIH: Couldn’t you use your existing office applications to do all of this equally effectively?

RTIH: Moving from paperwork and email to digital solutions facilitates real-time supplier recommendations and transactions.

Other benefits include sharing plans and AI forecasts, joint business planning with funding visibility, and the ability to track and track all funds and allowances using digital contracts and solutions that facilitate compliance. included.

A full digital audit trail allows for the first time to accurately document and validate step-by-step negotiations, while a dedicated supplier collaboration portal empowers trading partners to strengthen contracts and secure sales with clear visibility into promotional ROI. can be stretched to

This will result in healthier retailer-supplier partnerships driven by shared data rather than guesswork.

RTIH: How can this help improve promotional planning, for example?

EB: Using AI to analyze current and historical data, and using the deal and merchandising terms that underpin those sales, retailers can help retailers understand how pricing and promotional plans impact future revenues and profits. Accurate predictions can be made at both summary and detail levels of how

You can now set prices and promotions based on business intelligence and insights derived from data hosted in the cloud. By combining historical sales data with her point-of-sale data, the retailer can directly see what customers are buying and when.

With options such as Basket Analysis, view sales transaction details by item, basket, store, and day for all stores and e-commerce, 365 days a year, to get a detailed view of your customer’s purchases You can also.

RTIH: Why should a visitor visit a Retail Express stand?

EB: As the retail industry continues to transform, businesses must intelligently rethink, optimize and adopt a more granular and data-driven approach to profitability.

Driven by AI and powered by cloud capabilities, state-of-the-art, purpose-built merchandising software enables smart, modern retailers to improve forecasting and planning, expand sales potential through data analytics, and perform all aspects of supply chain management. You can benefit greatly from controlling the sides.

The Retail Express team will be happy to demonstrate the path to retail success and significant future growth at stand 5G20.

For more information, visit Retail Express at this year’s Retail Technology Show: https://www.retailtechnologyshow.com/exhibitors/retail-express

Edward Betts, General Manager – Retail Lead Europe, Retail Express

Ed has worked in the retail industry for over 20 years and joined Retail Express in 2019 as General Manager for the UK and Ireland.

He has extensive expertise in retail category management, pricing and purchasing requirements, working with several UK retailers, including eight years at Asda, where he developed and launched an independent online wine service. have knowledge

He then worked for international beverage giant Distell, managing strategic accounts across several of the UK’s leading grocers including Morrisons, Asda and Marks & Spencer.

Betts is also Head Consultant for Retail Express, helping clients make more effective use of their products and services, as well as providing consulting on the effective use of pricing and category management.

