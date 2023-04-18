60 minutes of making very bad claims about Google AI chatbots





Since OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT into the world, we’ve seen takes that people wouldn’t believe. Some argue that chatbots have an awakened agenda. US Senator Chris Murphy tweeted that ChatGPT taught himself advanced chemistry. Even veteran tech journalists are writing stories about how chatbots fell in love, and the world seems to be reacting to his AI in the same way a caveman saw fire for the first time. It seems.

One of the latest examples comes from 60 Minutes, which gave a voice to the ring in a new episode focused on innovation in AI that aired on CBS Sunday. The episode featured interviews with Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai and others, including questionable claims about his one of the company’s Large Language Models (LLMs).

The topic of the clip is about emergency behavior, describing an unexpected side effect of the AI ​​system that was not necessarily intended by the model developer. We’ve already seen emergent behavior emerge in other recent AI projects. For example, researchers recently used ChatGPT to create generative digital characters with goals and backgrounds in a study posted online last week. They allow the system to perform multiple urgent actions, such as sharing new information from one character to another, or forming interrelationships that the creators had not originally planned for the system. observed.

Urgent action is definitely a topic worth discussing on news programs. But the 60 Minutes clip changed when it introduced claims that Google’s chatbot could actually learn a language after being prompted in a previously unfamiliar language. For example, one of his Google AI programs was instructed in a Bangladeshi language and then adapted on its own, CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley says in a clip.

AI experts say this is complete BS. Not only were the bots unable to learn a foreign language for which they had no training, they were also unable to learn new skills. The entire clip spurred AI researchers and experts to denounce the misleading newscast on Twitter.

I hope journalists will review the entire @60Minutes segment of Google Bard as a case study of how not to cover AI, Melanie Mitchell, an AI researcher and professor at the Santa Fe Institute, wrote in a tweet. .

Stop magical thinking with Tech! #AI cannot respond in Bengali. M. Alex O. Vasilescu, a researcher at MIT, and another Added to post.

It’s worth mentioning that the 60 minute segment didn’t say exactly what AI they used. A CBS spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the clip was not a discussion about Bard, but another AI program. Because you are ignoring and manipulating the reality of what you can do. You can’t learn a language if you didn’t have access to it in the first place. It’s like trying to teach yourself Chinese, but you’ve only heard it after someone asked you once.

After all, language is incredibly complex, full of nuances and rules, and requires an incredible amount of context to understand and communicate. There is no way even the most advanced LLM can tackle and learn all of it with just a few prompts.

Furthermore, the AI ​​program is presumably trained to understand Bengali, the predominant language of Bangladesh. AT startup lab HuggingFace researcher and former Googler Margaret Mitchell (no relation) explained this in a tweet on her thread, where she discussed why 60 Minutes is likely wrong.

Mitchell pointed out that BardGoogle’s recently released and publicly available chatbot includes work from early iterations of that model, called PaLM. In a 2022 demo, Google showed that PaLM can communicate and respond to prompts in Bengali. The paper behind PaLM revealed in its datasheet that the model was actually trained on the language, using about 194 million tokens in the Bengali script.

We don’t know what the mysterious separate AI program was, but it may have utilized the same research from PaLM that explains the presence of Bengali in the dataset.

It’s unclear why Google CEO Pichai sat down for an interview and admitted these allegations without hesitation. (Google did not respond to a request for comment. On Twitter, Margaret Mitchell argued that Google’s leadership doesn’t know how their products work and that they spread bad messages to capitalize on the current hype around generative AI. A combination of forgiving things suggested possible reasons.

doubt [Google executives] Literally don’t understand how it works, Mitchell tweeted. What I wrote above is probably news to them. And they are motivated not to understand (close your eyes to that datasheet!!).

The second half of the video can also be considered problematic as Pichai and Perry discuss a short story created by the Bard.

The truth is, these products aren’t magic. They are not human, so they cannot become human. These are text predictors, like those found on mobile phones, trained to come up with the most likely words or phrases to follow a sequence of words in a phrase. Saying they are can give them an incredibly dangerous level of authority.

After all, users can use these generative AIs to do things like spread misinformation. We’ve already seen this play out with portraits of people and deepfakes of their voices.

As we’ve already seen with ChatGPT, Bard, and others, chatbots themselves can be harmful if they produce biased results. Knowing that these chatbots tend to hallucinate and fabricate results, they may even be able to spread misinformation to unsuspecting users.

Research also backs this up. A recent study published in Scientific Reports found that human responses to moral questions are easily swayed by ChatGPT discussions, and that users significantly underestimate how much they are affected by bots. There is even

60 Minutes’ misleading claims are just a symptom of the growing need for digital literacy at a time when digital literacy is needed most. Many AI experts say that now more than ever, we need to know exactly what AI can and can’t do. These basic facts about bots also need to be effectively communicated to a wider audience.

This means that the biggest platforms and the people with the loudest voices (i.e. media, politicians, big tech executives) are most responsible for ensuring a safer and more educated future with AI. To do. Otherwise, you might end up playing with fire magic and burning yourself in the process, like the aforementioned caveman.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated that the AI ​​discussed in the 60-minute clip was the bard, and that it was another Google AI.

