Governor Shapiro Calls on Tech, Robotics Firms to Join Pittsburgh’s Growing Innovation Industry





Pittsburgh has become a burgeoning hub for many technology and robotics companies, and regional and statewide leaders want it to expand even further.

At the opening night of the Aviation & Robotics Summit on the Pittsburgh Strip on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro heralded the growth of the industry and said the region must build on that progress.

He cites the success of Astrobotic, a Northside company planning to send instruments to the Moon as part of the first lunar mission conducted by the United States since the Apollo program in the 1970s.

Shapiro said more companies should join Astrobotic and the more than 100 other robotics companies operating in the Pittsburgh area.

“When I say we’re going to flag the artificial intelligence, robotics, space, and innovation industries here in Pennsylvania, I mean it,” Shapiro said. We are making sure the future of innovation is made in Pennsylvania.”

More than 100 million people attended the summit kickoff, with attendees from companies around the world.

The summit is the first event in the world to combine two industries, announcing a partnership between Pittsburgh International Airport and International Air Lines Group (IAG), a leading airline that owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and other airlines. was done at the same time. IAG develops technology solutions for airline groups and other industries at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The partnership will enable IAG to use artificial intelligence, robotics and other technological innovations to assist passengers in their travel experience. For example, Pittsburgh International Airport is already testing autonomous vending and floor disinfection robots through the airport’s xBridge program.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said at the summit that more than 10,000 square feet have been made available at the airport from unused space at the former US Airways. She said technology and robotics companies are already testing it in the field and are encouraging more to participate.

Jorgen Pedersen of Utah-based Sarcos Robotics says it’s important to have space at airports to test the technology. He said the Lawrenceville-based robotics firm has tested robotic baggage handling at Pittsburgh International and Singapore. He said the use of robots could allow airlines to collect bags during thunderstorms when safety precautions bring many logistics operations to a halt at airports.

“Robotics has the potential to be a game changer for this industry,” said Pedersen.

Shapiro said he hopes the state will partner with businesses and airlines. said it has fostered an environment for growing technology and robotics industries, including the recently opened space industry hub on the North Side. He exuded enthusiasm and confidence that Pittsburgh would grow its industry even further.

“I believe in you. I believe the future success of the Federation depends on what happens in rooms like this,” Shapiro said. I have.”

Astrobotic CEO John Thorton was similarly bullish. He said Astrobotic’s launch this summer was a historic event and that it may surprise people that it all started in Pittsburgh.

“If Pittsburgh can land on the moon, Pittsburgh can do anything,” he said.

