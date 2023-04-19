New update to Google Analytics 4 brings more flexibility to conversion counting





GA4 or Google Analytics 4 has announced new updates that give marketers and digital teams more flexibility in tracking conversions. This article will help you understand what’s changed in the update and how marketers can benefit from her 1 conversion per new session counting method.

What is the new conversion counting method?

GA4 added two options for counting user conversion actions. The first is once per event, which is the recommended setting for GA4. This way, the GA4 property counts an event as a conversion every time it occurs. For example, if a user has his 3 conversions in his 1 session, all 3 conversions will be counted on your Google property.

A second option is the once per new session method of counting conversions. This is how Universal Analytics properties track analytics and allows you to match your GA4 and UA conversion metrics. With this method, the property only counts conversion events once within a given session.

Using the same example as above, if a user completes 3 conversions within a session, only 1 conversion will be counted.

We recommend using the once per event method to count conversions. This is because it allows us to better understand user behavior. It helps you understand the behavioral patterns of individual users by being able to distinguish between sessions when multiple conversions occur.

The once per session method does not distinguish between different conversions within a single session. In other words, a user who completes 10 conversions and a user who completes his 1 conversion are counted equally on the property.

How does this change benefit marketers?

While many metrics and analytics are available in GA4, a consistent criticism from users is that it is difficult to manage and differs from other experienced analytics systems.

With the option to track conversions once per session, GA4 approximates the behavior of Universal Analytics. This allows the marketer to pull together the data and connect her GA4 with Universal Analytics, which has been difficult so far.

By providing two options for tracking conversions, users can now customize how metrics are retrieved and how conversions are tracked. Conversions are a critical part of digital marketing, so having the option and being able to match it with an analytics system like GA4 or Universal Analytics makes it easier for marketers to create reports that delight shareholders.

How can I change the counting method?

If not changed, GA4 will use the default settings. If you set a Universal Analytics Goal as a property in GA4, once per session is the default. All other transforms use the recommended default of once per event.

If you’d like to change your conversion counting method, you can easily do so by following these simple steps:

of Google Analytics[管理]Go to[プロパティ]of the menu[コンバージョン]Click[コンバージョン イベント テーブル]and click the 3-dot icon for more options at the far right of the row[カウント方法の変更]Click Select the options you want for that event table row Click Save

You can make and update these settings at any time, but remember that historical data uses the method chosen at the time the data was collected. Updating the conversion counting method only works for future data.

Conclusion

A new update to GA4 gives users more flexibility and customization options for counting conversions. Based on your conversion metrics goals, you can choose the option that best suits your needs.

Once per event setting works best if you want to track user behavior and individual conversions. However, if he wants to keep his data consistent with Universal Analytics, he can select the once per session option.

Diversity always helps when it comes to tracking analytics. Not all data sets have the same value because every company operates differently. The new GA4 updates show how Google is listening to their users and giving them more options within their properties. Digital marketers can look forward to more updates and options coming from GA4 in the future.

