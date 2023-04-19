UK’s science, engineering and technology talent joins DSIT under new Experts Exchange





The first science, engineering and technology professional secondees start working immediately after accepting a placement at the Department of Science and Technology (DSIT). The DSITs Expert Exchange secondment program brings deep sector expertise to governments in key areas such as AI and the quantum part of science.Technology Secretary plans to leverage the UK’s world-leading technology and science sector talent to drive UK jobs and growth

Just two months after the creation of the department, the first science, engineering and technology professionals accepted placements in the new Department of Science and Technology (DSIT) secondment scheme.

Expert Exchange was established to overhaul the way secondees are brought into government. This is to bring cutting-edge expertise from UK academia and industry to drive momentum in some of the most important research and technologies of the future, from quantum and data. From science to semiconductors and life sciences. It also aims to strengthen links between the science, technology and research sectors and government, allowing secondees to gain first-hand experience working in the government sector for up to nine months.

Secondees will support DSIT’s core mission of putting the UK Government’s full strength behind science, innovation and technology to drive future industrial growth and ultimately improve the lives of all citizens. increase.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan said:

Since my appointment as head of this department, I have seen the need to leverage the insights of the UK’s world-leading science and technology sector to consolidate the UK’s status as a science and technology superpower. I have clearly shown that. Behind our mission within these areas.

So today is not only the first milestone, but also that some of the UK’s best minds are joining us through an expert exchange, bringing their expertise to advance and scale up exciting innovations in science and technology. We hope that this new approach will strengthen collaboration between governments, industry and professionals.

The expert exchange builds on the objectives of the Science and Technology Framework, where the government plans to establish the UK as a science and technology superpower by 2030. Build a skill base and create a culture that fosters innovation across the public sector.

Initially, we worked with the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of Engineering to identify highly qualified mid-career academics and engineers. Expert Exchange incorporates experts from the science and technology sectors into her DSIT policy team for up to nine months at a time. Not only do they bring their skills and knowledge to the policy-making process, but they also make a valuable cultural contribution to the sector as part of their goal to become a modern, agile organization that reflects the sector that DSIT seeks to champion.

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said:

The Academy is happy to support expert exchanges. Technology and engineering can influence all parts of government policy and implementation, so it is important to ensure that governments have access to the necessary expertise and that engineers have a better understanding of how to engage with policy makers. Essential.

By putting engineers at the heart of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the government demonstrates its commitment to driving innovation-promoting policies that are essential for the UK to thrive and to meet global challenges.

Work is underway to bring in experts from industry as well as academia, and more secondments are expected to join the department throughout the year. Officials are also investigating whether the secondment could be a two-way process, with DSIT officials sent to academia or industry to gain a deeper understanding of the sector in which they set policy. may be

The department also collaborates with government science and engineering experts on the STEM Futures Program and encourages collaboration across industry, academia and the public sector to create opportunities for science and engineering exchanges through networking, mentoring and secondments. Bringing together organizational partnerships.

