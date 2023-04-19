7 Google products to expect in 2023: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and more





Time is ticking on what is arguably Google’s most important launch event of 2023, Google I/O on May 10th.

As is often the case at the company’s spring keynote, Google is expected to unveil a sizable chunk of its software features across Android, Chrome, and search platforms, as well as all the hardware products that make use of them.

But this year, more than ever, we’re seeing the search engine giant wedged between a rock and a tough spot. The rock is Microsoft’s AI dominance with his OpenAI and Bing revival, and the hard spot is manufacturers like Samsung, which has already debuted this year’s flagship smartphones.

For consumers, developers, and everyone in between, Google needs to deliver products that are unique, smarter, and deliver a better value proposition than its competitors in 2023, and the upcoming I/O event is just that. It’s the first big opportunity to do that.

See below for a breakdown of all the products you can expect from Google this year, including those that will be on the docket next month and those that have been put on the back burner for now but shouldn’t be forgotten.

While most Android tablet makers are battling over specs and numbers, Google’s upcoming Pixel tablet puts practicality at the forefront.

The company unveiled its next-generation tablet at last October’s hardware event, touting the Tensor G2 processor, a new nano-ceramic coating reminiscent of porcelain, and a wireless charging dock that turns the tablet into a smart home speaker on the go. hand.

With the Pixel Tablet, Google thinks beyond the standard use cases of handheld slabs. And its superior software enables seamless entertainment and productivity that outperforms all other Android competitors. The company plans to launch his Pixel Tablet during Google I/O.

The Pixel A series continues to play an important role in Google’s mobile lineup, with hardware packages that compromise enough to boast competitive prices and most, if not all, of the latest Android Provides software functionality.

According to the latest rumors, including developer Kuba Wojciechowski’s notes, this year’s Pixel 7a will feature an improved 90Hz display and wireless charging. The 7a also features the company’s own Tensor G2 chipset.

Pixel phones could also get a long-awaited feature

As for pricing, a recent report from 9to5Google said the next model will launch during Google I/O and will retail for $499, $50 more than its predecessor. The surcharge comes at a time when consumer spending has stagnated, but Google justified the decision by still selling his Pixel 6a last year at a lower price while offering an improved feature set. increase. $299 if the latest promotion is any indication.

The Pixel Fold may be Google’s most anticipated product of the year. The company’s first foldable device is set to go on sale at his I/O next month, coming at a time when Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and other overseas makers are pretty much getting sophisticated when it comes to shapeshifting hardware. To do.

All eyes are on Google to deliver an Android experience that not only needs to nail down the dual screen form factor, but also adapts and caters to the new range of use cases that Android 12L is already pushing. is included. If the Pixel Fold could achieve this seamless switching between the inner and outer displays, it would be enough to beat most of its competitors.

Perhaps the biggest problem with the Pixel Fold, like all other foldables to date, is its price. The latest report, obtained from leaker Jon Prosser, hints at his $1,799 price tag, which is the same as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4. For more information, keep an eye on Google I/O.

Google typically releases its flagship Slab-style smartphones in the fall, and it looks like the trend will continue in 2023. This year, the company is set to launch the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as successors to last year’s 7 series.

Many of the specifications for the new Pixel phones have yet to be revealed, but the company could tease the device at its upcoming I/O conference, much like it did with the 7 Series last May.

Still, Google could focus on camera upgrades, an improved Tensor processor (probably named “Tensor G3”), and new computational capabilities that build on the success of Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser last year. I have. New phones should also work with the latest Android 14 version.

Consumers are more drawn to hardware announcements at Google’s I/O conference, but the company’s software advances are likely to have longer runtimes. A developer preview of Android 14 has already started, but the official rollout is expected around October later this year. In the meantime, Google will test and showcase many features. These features may or may not be final versions.

Building on developer previews and Android 13 trends, the new version of Android focuses on privacy, security, performance and, of course, Material Design personalization.

Earlier this year, Google expanded its data transfer service, Fast Pair, to let Android phones quickly and easily move files between devices from the first boot screen. Along the way, app developer expert Mishaal Rahman uncovered a line of code that suggested the company was working on a “locator tag.”

This rumored Bluetooth tracker is Google’s answer to the Apple AirTag and Tile Mate, both of which have proven to be reliable location tags to add to your mobile experience. In this case, Google Tracker dials into the vast Android user network to help track nearby distances.

Last year’s Google Pixel Watch was the company’s first attempt to create a mainstream smartwatch from scratch, including the hardware. Naturally, the first generation had its mediocre battery life, buggy software, and lack of polish compared to the best of Apple and Samsung.

Only time will tell what the Google smartwatch release schedule will be, given that the original Pixel Watch was the first of its kind. If things stay the same, a fall release is imminent. Otherwise, expect a more mature product later.

