



st. Pole. MINNESOTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) Announces Collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Accelerate Innovation and Advancement of 3M M*Modal Ambient Intelligence Did. As part of the collaboration, 3M will use AWS Machine Learning (ML) and generative AI services (such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Comprehend Medical, and Amazon Transcribe Medical) to facilitate the delivery of 3M’s ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions, Improve, expand. By working with AWS, 3M can further transform the patient and physician experience, returning focus to patients and reducing administrative burdens for physicians.

3M HIS collaborates with AWS to advance the conversational AI platform currently preferred by over 300,000 clinicians. The platform offers cloud-based solutions such as 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Direct for real-time speech recognition compatible with over 250 electronic health records (EHRs) and 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Align for ambient clinical documentation. We support this. 3M collaborates with AWS to deliver a trusted and supportive ML-based clinical documentation and virtual assistant solution that integrates directly into workflows and gives physicians secure control over information entered into patient health records to support

By combining 3M’s cloud-based clinical intelligence with AWS ML services, 3M’s ambient clinical documentation solution simplifies the complex task of documenting patient interactions in compliance with applicable laws and guidelines. will be able to support This collaborative approach enables 3M to deliver responsible, reliable, usable and valuable technology-enabled solutions at scale, delivering tangible value to both patients and physicians. .

This collaboration builds on 3M HIS’s early success in bringing conversational AI and ambient intelligence directly into clinical documentation workflows through 3M Fluency Align. Working with AWS makes it easy for clinicians to automate accurate, complete and structured notes in her EHR as a scalable reality. Using contextual understanding, 3M Fluency Align captures patient-physician conversations and available her EHR data to create quality-reviewed notes directly on the patient record, for physician review and approval. Get ready. 3M’s goal is nothing less than to transform the delivery of patient care and the entire healthcare experience. 3M will use Amazon Bedrock’s generative AI service to further scale and accelerate innovation in conversational AI, giving physician end users greater flexibility, choice, and ease of use.

3M HIS President Garry Garrison said: “AWS innovation, security, and reliability help accelerate the delivery of high-quality clinical documentation. Our overarching goal is to create better, more sustainable solutions that help our clients continues to be a trusted partner, and we look forward to working with AWS to extend 3M M*Modal’s conversational and ambient AI solutions with our machine learning and generative AI services.”

“We believe that ‘language is the highest form of intelligence’ and the smart use of AI in healthcare can greatly enhance our clinical capabilities. Partners, 3M’s Ambient feature allows doctors to focus on what they do best — medicine. Incorporating this into the clinical workflow allows us to focus on direct patient care, making healthcare a richer experience.”

Tehsin Syed, General Manager of Health AI at AWS, said: “Using AWS ML services, 3M will be able to integrate approved information from doctor-patient conversations directly into this workflow, making it patient-focused. We look forward to further supporting you in expanding access to a safe, secure, and trusted service that uses ML and generative AI to help clinical staff accurately take and document notes. to.”

For more information on this collaboration, please visit the 3M M*Modal booth (#1212) at the 2023 HIMSS conference.

About 3M3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science can help create a brighter world for everyone. Unleashing the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what is possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities and planet. Visit 3M.com/news or follow us on Twitter (@3M or @3MNews) to see how we’re working to improve lives and help you:

Source 3M

