Here are the winners of Cyber ​​X Mind4Future, an experiential cyber security training hosted by Leonardo and CYBER 4.0:





With the awards ceremony taking place today in Rome, Cyber ​​X Mind4Future is an advanced experiential training program in cybersecurity designed by Leonardo, one of the world’s top players in aerospace, defense and security, CYBER 4.0 is a promoted national cybersecurity competence center. Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

Ten students who performed well in the training program were awarded scholarships funded by Leonardo. Launched in December 2022, the course includes approximately 500 students attended. With a total of 15 hours of lectures, workshops, and his four days of exercises on highly realistic simulated scenarios, the program alternated between classroom training and moments of hands-on immersion in cyber threats. .

With Cyber ​​X Mind4Future, Leonardo and CYBER 4.0 aim to expand the market by giving young university students the chance to improve their skills and try out cutting-edge technological solutions in the field of cybersecurity, where demand for jobs far exceeds supply. helps meet the growing needs of .

In fact, according to a report by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC), by 2022, the cybersecurity skills gap was in more than 3.4 million jobs worldwide, while the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023: Only 46 jobs are shown. % of corporate cyber leaders believe their organizations have the necessary skills and talent to deal with cyberattacks. And for his 64% of global cyber leaders, recruiting and retaining talent is a key challenge in managing cyber resilience, according to WEF.

Tommaso Profeta, Managing Director of Leonardo’s Cyber, said: & Security Solutions Division. “At Leonardo, we are working with institutions and academia to develop the professional skills necessary to meet this challenge through initiatives such as the Cyber ​​& Security Academy and Cyber ​​X Mind 4 Future Education. Collaboration with systems has been identified as one of Leonardo’s main initiatives: a means of attracting the best talent and fostering continuous innovation.”

Leonardo Querzoni, President of the CYBER 4.0 Competence Center, said: “It is in this very context that the Cyber ​​X Mind4Future initiative was born, quickly finding interest on the part of the university of our center and wanting to support CYBER 4.0 with power and confidence. The model of experiential education adopted by X Mind4Future represents, from our point of view, the most effective approach to creating a link between the world of academic education and the realities of industry, allowing students to It allows us to directly assess what professional opportunities will be available to them in the near future.”

Course topics include cryptography, binary code analysis, and computer system and network security. An integral part of the training was also a “capture the flag” style “game” to train hard and soft skills. Answer a series of questions of increasing complexity along a virtual course that simulates real-world cybersecurity analysis and processing activities. After the incident, the students participated in a “cyberthreat hunt” to acquire technical skills and learn how to apply the correct behaviors to successfully deal with cyberattacks. His 72 students who performed well in the competition proceeded to the final phase of Cyber ​​X Mind4Future, hands-on training on Leonardo’s Cyber ​​Range platform. Used by cyber security professionals in Italy and abroad to improve their ability to respond to cyber threats, the platform allows students to simulate a Leonardo ethical hacker-initiated in a fully realistic virtualized scenario. I was able to measure myself both individually and as a team in a defensive exercise against a slammed attack. Specifically, a series of five cyberattacks were carried out against fictitious companies that were faithfully recreated thanks to CyberRange, and students were asked to protect. , which involved Leonardo’s ethical hackers attempting to steal employee passwords (a so-called brute force attack) in order to steal company data. The second scenario was a ransomware attack (his one of the most prevalent and most lucrative malware for cybercriminals) aimed at demanding a ransom in exchange for unlocking a compromised system. .

Ten scholarships funded by Leonardo were awarded to:

€5,000 for the winner, Edoardo Manenti (University of Rome Tor Vergata), €3,000 for the runner-up, Matteo Capricci (University of L’Aquila) for the first place, €2,500 for the third place winner, Fabio Livorno (Sapienza University of Rome) EUR 2.000 to the 4th place winner Andrea De Filippis (University of Rome Tor Vergata) EUR 1.500 to the 5th place winner Giandomenico Casoli (Sapienza University of Rome) EUR 1.000 to each of the 6th to 10th place winners EUR Elisabetta Chiusoli (Sapienza University of Rome), Riccardo Luzi (Sapienza University of Rome), Luca Saverio Esposito (Tor Vergata University of Rome), Davide Renzetti (Sapienza University of Rome).

Images and videos: https://leonardo.canto.global/b/OP1CD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leonardo.com/en/press-release-detail/-/detail/18-04-2023-here-are-the-winners-of-cyber-x-mind4future-experiential-cyber-security-training-sponsored-by-leonardo-and-cyber-4.0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos