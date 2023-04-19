Google launches Project Magi to build an AI-powered search engine





Search engine giant Google is working on a new project codenamed “Magi” to compete with AI-powered search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing. Google currently has more than 90% of the search market, but Microsoft aims to earn his $2 billion for every 1% increase in market share. Microsoft’s Bing search saw a 25% increase in monthly page visits due to ChatGPT and GPT-4 integration. This improves per-user prompt requests, model efficiency, user experience, and search results. To keep up with this competition, Google is developing an AI-powered search engine. This search engine provides users with a personalized experience by anticipating their requirements.

According to The New York Times, Google’s new AI-powered search tool will be released next month, with more features expected in the fall. Initially, the new features will be available only in the US and will be released to up to 1 million users. What the new tool will offer remains to be determined, but will likely build on the conversational premise of Google’s Bard chatbot. The new search tool has been developed under the codename “Magi” and is part of Google’s efforts to combat competition from newer systems such as Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ChatGPT and Bing Threats Driving Google’s New Search Engine

Many believe that AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing will one day replace traditional search engines like Google. As a result, Google is scrambling to respond to the threat posed by these competitors. Samsung’s potential loss on a $3 billion deal has led to widespread internal panic at Google, which first “code red” in response to the rise of ChatGPT, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The company has been in a frenzy since December when it issued . Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI to relaunch his Bing in February only deepened the threat to Google’s long-standing search engine dominance.

Other AI developments at Google

In addition to developing new search tools under Project Magi, Google plans a more radical restructuring of its search engine. However, according to The New York Times, there is no clear timetable for when the company will release its new search technology. Meanwhile, Google is also developing various other AI tools. This includes an AI image generator called GIFI, a language learning system called Tivoli Tutor, and a feature called Searchalong. Searchalong integrates a chatbot into his Google Chrome browser to answer questions about his current web page. Similar to his Bing AI sidebar in Microsoft’s Edge browser.

Impact on the future of search engines

As AI-powered search engines become more prevalent, traditional search engine giants like Google are under pressure to keep up. The development of Google’s new search engine, Project Magi, is a response to this challenge. The future of search engines will certainly change significantly over the next few years as AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing continue to evolve. Google’s new search engine is just one of many attempts by the tech giant to outperform the competition and maintain its dominant position in the search market.

we say

In conclusion, the development of Google’s new search engine, codenamed “Magi”, is a response to increasing competition from AI-powered search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google is also updating its existing search engine and developing various AI tools to stay ahead of its competitors. As competition continues to intensify, it remains to be seen which search engine giant will come out on top. It’s a step in the right direction to maintain.

