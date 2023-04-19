Microsoft Surge Makes Google Lose $57 Billion in Value in a Day – Robb Report





They say April showers bring May flowers. Well, a storm is brewing at Google itself, and we don’t yet know what the final outcome will be.

Alphabet shares fell 4.1% in early trading on Monday, according to Forbes, and Google’s parent company suffered a whopping $57 billion loss in market capitalization. This follows his New York Times article on Sunday that Samsung is considering changing its default search engine from Google to his Microsoft’s Bing.

If Samsung goes ahead with this switch, Google will lose contracts worth $3 billion a year. That’s a small drop from Alphabet’s $280 billion in annual revenue, but it’s a harbinger of Google’s waning dominance in search. (According to Forbes, about 20% of his 4.4 billion smartphone users worldwide have a Samsung device.) The news of possible change sent Microsoft’s stock up 1.6% above him. bottom.

The recent stock volatility is part of a larger trend in which Google and Microsoft are vying to be leaders in artificial intelligence. In January, Microsoft invested in OpenAI, the company behind his viral phenomenon ChatGPT. (Have you ever seen a chatbot that can even make cocktails?) Three weeks later, ChatGPT was integrated into Bing and Microsoft’s Edge web browser. Since the chatbot launched in November, Microsoft’s stock has soared his 21% share, while Alphabet’s stock has risen about 10% his.

According to Forbes, Microsoft is a “clear early leader” in the AI ​​space and has “more potential to achieve escape velocity” than competitors such as Alphabet, said Mark Murphy, an analyst at JP Morgan. I wrote to Forbes earlier this month. Similarly, as a Goldman Sachs analyst wrote in his March, he noted Microsoft’s “new vigor” in the search space.

To compete with Microsoft, Google launched its own AI chatbot, Bard, but public reaction to the technology has been far more tepid than ChatGPT. For example, Alphabet’s shares plummeted even more than on Monday, dropping 7% after Bard provided inaccurate information at his February demo.

This week’s decline wasn’t too bad, but it’s not a reassuring sign for longtime search leader Google. We’ll see how long it lasts.

