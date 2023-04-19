Google CEO Warns Earthlings to Prepare for AI Impact





“It can be very detrimental if deployed incorrectly… so can you stay up late with it? Absolutely.” World Workers

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that our entire fragile civilization will be significantly impacted by advances in AI, and we must prepare for its impact.

As quoted by CNBC, Pichai told the incredulous Scott Perry in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes”, “We as a society have to adapt to it.

“This will affect every product of every company,” Pichai added, warning that “knowledge workers” such as writers, accountants, architects and even software engineers would be affected.

nightmare machine

In addition to forcing a complete restructuring of the workforce and potentially putting people out of work, the harm wrought by AI could be much more direct and insidious, Pichai said. says. For example, a malicious person could use it to spread deliberately false information.

“It can be very harmful if mis-deployed, and we still don’t have all the answers, and the technology is advancing rapidly,” Pichai told CBS. “So can you stay up late? Of course.”

If people can be fooled by AI-generated images of Pope Francis rocking Balenciaga’s white puffer fish, they are arguably easily fooled by fake media reports generated for far more nefarious reasons. There is a possibility.

“With AI, you could easily make a video of Scott saying something or me saying something, but we never said it,” said Pichai. rice field. On a “social scale” it “could cause a lot of harm”.

course correction

But rather than abandon AI, Pichai believes society should start paying attention and enacting laws and regulations “in line with human values, including morality.”

“It’s not for the company to decide,” he added. “This is why I think the development of this needs to include social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, etc., not just engineers.”

Indeed, as AI continues to improve at a rapid pace, human society as a whole will have to catch up, but Pichai’s socially focused sentiment does not absolve Google of responsibility.

The company recently released a 20-page document outlining its “recommendations for regulating AI.”

But whether Google will ultimately play by its own rules and heed the CEO’s warnings is another matter altogether.

AI details: Google’s CEO says he’s adding AI to search

