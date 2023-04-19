Google’s Pixel Fold debuts in just two months





It’s very likely that this year will be the year of foldable smartphones, or at least the year of more foldable options. According to CNBC, Google plans to launch its first foldable smartphone ahead of his upcoming Pixel 8 flagship release. The previously canceled and vaguely revived Pixel Fold could be arriving as early as June.

CNBC learned about the matter through an internal communication shared with a reporter. Pixel Fold’s codename is Felix inside Google’s walls. The company claims it has the most durable hinges in a foldable. The current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also marketed as a pocket size even though he is over 6 years old, so the Pixel Fold is considered water resistant and pocket sized. -Height inches. It really depends on your pocket.

CNBC reports that the Fold has a 5.8-inch screen on the front and a 7.6-inch screen inside when folded. This is almost identical to the Z Fold 4. This was correct in that it would be a more solid entry into the foldable device market compared to Samsung’s narrower, taller offerings.

The Pixel Fold weighs 10 ounces, slightly heavier than the Samsung Fold. But according to leaked Google documents, it has a larger battery inside that should be worth a total of 24 hours of use. I doubt it given the relatively short battery life we ​​experienced with the tiny Pixel 7, but we’ll see!

According to reports, it has a Tensor G2 chip inside. This is the same processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and even the Pixel 7a you might know, but we’ll find out soon enough. As expected, the Pixel Fold should be the most expensive in the Pixel smartphone lineup, at over $1,700. This will give US users more choice in the foldable category, which has been dominated by Samsung so far.

Google I/O 2023 will be the launching pad for this new form factor for the company. The company plans to offer a competitive trade-in price to convince people to try the folding form factor, as well as one of his best-selling Android-based smartwatches, the Pixel Watch. We also plan to bundle.

