Innovation Landscape: Services to Support Independent Living in Local Communities





The market for services that support local independent living is large and growing rapidly as baby boomers age. The California Department of Treasury estimates that the state’s population over the age of 65 will nearly double by 2060, reaching 11 million. Many seniors in California need help to live independently, and more than 20% of her Medicare beneficiaries will rely on Medi-Cal to pay for services in their old age. increase. This number rises dramatically among people of color, as 55% of Latino/x, 41% of Asian, and 34% of Black Medicare beneficiaries also qualify for her Medi-Cal.

About the Innovation Landscape Series

The Innovation Fund conducts a series of high-level landscape analyzes on issues ripe for technology-enabled innovation. The Innovation Landscapes series is intended to inform funders and customers of safety-net organizations seeking scalable solutions to meet their challenges.

In 2022, California will launch CalAIM (California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal) and Medi-Cal will launch managed care plan reimbursement and incentives for community support that can help people live in their own homes and communities provided a variety of services called These include personal care services provided in the home or nursing home, transition services to the nursing home or home, home modifications such as shower bars and ramps, caregiver rest, and home-delivered meals.

The authors surveyed the organization’s current state to help the plan navigate the emerging market for community support. They interviewed 10 organizations to identify those that could provide services that meet the needs of both members and Medi-Cal managed care plans. This analysis considers a variety of large regional non-profit organizations, smaller venture-backed firms, and a small number of organizations that offer adjacent or effective services.

The report also reviews managed care plan needs and highlights factors deemed important for building networks. Expanding community support opens up an attractive market for entrepreneurs well-positioned to fill capacity gaps and help patients address their complex health needs through planning.

About the author

David Ramirez, MD is the Chief Medical Officer of AltaMed Health Network. He previously held leadership positions at CalOptima Health, CareMore Health, and Seton Family of Hospitals. Tanya Shah is a healthcare leader with over 25 years of experience in government, private and non-profit organizations. She spent her decade in strategy consulting helping healthcare organizations commercialize high-margin products and services. She has spent the past several years implementing large-scale public health programs and identifying clinical innovations and policy instruments for vulnerable and complex populations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chcf.org/publication/innovation-landscape-services-support-independent-community-living/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related