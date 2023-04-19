Did the Google Bard really teach himself Bengali?





Over the past few months, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has appeared in numerous interviews and podcasts, sharing deep insights into the company’s future plans for AI. Given Google’s recent challenges and his stiff competition from Microsoft, it seems like a good strategy for Pichai to make the rounds.

Last week, Google’s Pichai and several top executives appeared in a 60-minute video segment on CBS. In the interview, Pichai talks extensively about his AI and its impact on society.

But one interesting aspect of the video caught our attention. It talks about how Google Bard began teaching himself skills he never expected from a chatbot.

Pichai said: For example, Google’s AI program adapted on its own after being instructed in an untrained Bangladeshi language.

The language spoken here is Bengali, and besides being spoken in Bangladesh, it is primarily spoken in West Bengal and to some extent in other states such as Tripura and Assam in India.

Download mobile app

Internet fact-checking

In the video, Google’s SVP James Manyika says that he rarely entered Bengali prompts into the system and now can translate all Bengali.

However, former Google researcher Margaret Mitchell took to Twitter to point out that the statement is false, with evidence. She pointed out that her AI model, her PaLM from Google, Bard’s predecessor, was trained to understand Bengali. A quick look at the PaLMs datasheet reveals that Bengali is one of her languages ​​used for learning.

(Source: PaLM research paper)

According to Mitchell, Google announced PaLM at the 2022 Google I/O event. During the event, Google revealed that it trained a model to communicate in Bengali.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Mitchell asks: Why are Google executives pretending they have magically learned Bengali when their systems were most likely trained in Bengali? Which leads to the question of who at CBS got it wrong.

Interestingly, Mitchell was fired from Google in 2021 for using an automated script to comb through emails for evidence to support the claims of fellow AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru. rice field.

It’s also worth mentioning that Gebru was fired from Google around the same time for sending critical emails to colleagues about the company’s approach to diversity and AI ethics.

Add to the AI ​​hype

In the video, Pichai goes on to say that society is not ready for the rapid advances in AI. While such a statement may seem tempting to some, many believe it just adds to the AI ​​hype.

Emily M. Bender, a professor of linguistics at the University of Washington, referring to Pichai’s CBS segment, says AI hype shouldn’t be taken as news.

Since ChatGPT’s inception, AI hype has gone too far, and experts and researchers have repeatedly pointed out how this could prove detrimental to the development of the technology. It creates unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved in the short term.

But private companies stand to benefit from the AI ​​hype. It always leads to more investment or creates demand for AI-powered products and services.

Claiming that AI models learned Bengali autonomously, according to some, further contributes to the hype surrounding AI by spreading misinformation. Pichai no doubt wanted to draw attention to his AI-infused Google products and services.

Shame on you for allowing @60Minutes to be manipulated like this. The hype around these AI products far exceeds their actual capabilities, and the potential for harm is far greater than advertised.

— Roger McNamee (@Moonalice) April 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/did-google-bard-really-learn-bengali-on-its-own/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related