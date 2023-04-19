Google staff say the company has been cutting perks for years





Google is reducing cafe hours and reducing how often staff can change laptops. But employees say the reduction in perks has been going on for years. Workers may feel “cheated” when benefits are taken away, but it’s better than losing their jobs, employment experts said. Loading Something is loading.

After years of shaping the trend of lavish corporate perks, Google has been ditching freebies amid massive cost-cutting pressure. While some of the policies, such as reducing cafe hours and allowing staff to change laptops less often, are recent developments, current and former Google employees told Insider that the company has been in business for years. Over the years, he says, he has gradually reduced perks and discretionary spending.

“Google was one of the pioneers of a work culture where employees were pampered,” an East Coast engineer who has worked at Google for about 15 years told Insider. “After that, the perks gradually disappeared. They were gradually removed.”

Temporary cuts such as catering changes, the suspension of free massages, and the closure of on-campus shuttles and fitness centers were necessitated by the pandemic, but employees told Insider that the changes went beyond this. He said there is

Many current and former workers spoke to Insider on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs. Despite the cost savings, they say they are still largely satisfied with the perks and perks Google offers.

“Even with so many perks gone, I still think it’s a great place to work,” said the East Coast engineer. “And despite the changes, it’s still like Disneyland.”

Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont told Insider:

Food, travel and socializing were cut

Google is known for starting the trend of free, quality corporate catering. But some staffers told his Insider that Google’s dining options seem to have dwindled in recent years.

Video producer Paul Baker, who was fired in January, said, “Food was the biggest perk at Google.” I mentioned they stopped serving entrees.

Laid off Google Cloud sales engineer says food options Google has offered at its Cambridge, Boston offices since the pandemic have “dropped significantly from their pre-pandemic highs,” with little week-to-week variation. said he noticed. However, other current and former employees disputed those claims, saying the food in the office was still of high quality.

In recent months, Google has curbed employee travel spending, limiting it to “business critical” trips.

In the past, moving between Google’s two largest offices on the West Coast “was assumed to be done if there was a good reason,” said an engineer who has been with Google for more than 15 years. He told Insider. “So we need your permission.”

The fired sales consultant told Insider that his travel budget was “extremely tight” and that his ability to travel for client engagements was also questioned. And so on, it was hard to approve certain things,” they said. “It’s definitely never been an issue in the past.”

Team socials and events have also been curtailed.

Baker told an insider that his team used to have an annual outing. “I was planning a field trip in Texas in 2022, but it got edited out.”

The fired engineer told Insider that even in his short time at Google, just over a year, he noticed team budget cuts for discretionary expenses such as meals with colleagues.

But his team values ​​bonding and mental health, and said he would “continue to allow us to continue to cover the cost of reasonable occasional dinners.” He previously told Insider that during his eight years on the job, the “fun budget” was cut, making the perks “less fun.”

The former technical program manager told Insider that he was surprised by the “lack” of company merchandise he got when he joined Google in 2022. “I got a really cheap jacket and backpack.

The holiday party was largely canceled Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty

One of the biggest changes Google has made in recent years is cutting back on holiday gifts and parties, staffers told Insider.

Some employees said they had received calls from the company before.

Like the first Google Watch and Google TV-powered Sony Blu-ray players, the engineer said, “then it became a surplus hardware inventory that didn’t sell well.”

Nicholas Whittaker, who worked on Google’s human resources development team before being fired, told an insider that the last physical gift he received was an LG smartwatch in 2010. cash. “

Over time, Google began replacing gadget and cash bonuses with $400 donations to charities of their choice, current and former employees said.

A laid off employee who has worked at Google for more than five years said, “I never received a holiday gift or bonus during my time there.

Baker said that when he was a temporary employee, the manager got Google gadgets and cash in 2015 and a Pixel watch in 2016.

“I was really excited to get back to Google with cash bonuses and fancy gifts,” Baker told Insider. “But there was no New Year’s Eve cash bonus.”

“Receiving fun gifts was a thing of the past,” added Baker.

Most longtime Google employees told Insider they wouldn’t mind the switch to charitable giving.

Whitaker told an insider, “Initially there was a lot of resistance and frustration, and we had questions about the reasons behind the move.

“Most people I know thought it was more for cost savings and PR than anything else, but I agreed with it because I had no choice. Even receiving bonuses and gifts was a privilege.” Some people may not want to be seen as ungrateful and intolerant, but like many initiatives, this was thought to be a good thing for employees.

In addition to shifting from gifts to donations, Google also reduced its holiday parties.

One of the former employees said that in 2020 and 2021, staff from the department responsible for Google Cloud were invited to virtual chocolate, wine and tea tastings.

“This didn’t happen in 2022,” they said.

A former sales consultant said Google’s “luxury” holiday party was “completely canceled” after the pandemic. “We just met at the office,” and said he ate from the company’s cafeteria, but Baker said employees were “forbidden to bring a plus-one” to the Los Angeles office’s holidays. Party in Hollywood.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA on September 26, 2022. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“We’re inundated with offers from LinkedIn recruiters and other companies,” said the East Coast engineer, but Googlers “don’t want to leave the company they felt was protecting them.” This stability has been lost due to the company’s recent mass layoffs, he said.

“If we lost most of our benefits and now the only differentiator was our peace of mind, what distinguishes this company from other companies and other recruiters who have reached out to us with good offers What remains for you?” he said.

Google isn’t alone. Business psychology expert Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic told his Insider that companies typically start reducing perks as they grow in size to maximize shareholder returns. Work culture author and former Twitter vice president Bruce Daisley added that Google may have eliminated some perks to avoid so many layoffs.

The pandemic has also changed perk offerings across the industry. Companies are moving away from so-called “living on the ground” perks such as free meals and team interactions that only benefit those who come to the office.

In exchange for freebies, workers want flexibility, such as the ability to work from home or abroad, experts say. But Google seems to be moving in the opposite direction, recently telling employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and “several other US locations” that he should be back in the office at least three days a week. Did.

Jennifer Moss, author of a focus on workplace culture and burnout, told Insider. “The worst thing you can do is change your coffee,” she said.

In contrast, Daisley said unpaid benefits “do not really correlate with the level of engagement people have with their jobs.”

Employees may feel “cheated” by being deprived of some of their perks, according to Chamorro-Premuzic, but the current tech industry’s sacking of tens of thousands of employees in recent months In an environment, employees probably won’t complain.

Were you recently fired from Google or are you still working there? Please contact this reporter at gdean@insider.com.

