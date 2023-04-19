HOYA Group PENTAX Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd. Wins Endoscopy Product Innovation of the Year Award at Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023





TOKYO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PENTAX Medical Singapore Pte Ltd, part of the HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical’s Asia Pacific headquarters, has been honored at Healthcare Asia Medtech for its groundbreaking PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM video processor Winner of Endoscopy Product Innovation of the Year. Award 2023. The PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM video processor is designed to bridge traditional endoscopy to the next level of image quality and to be the gateway to tomorrow’s cutting edge technology in diagnostics and therapy.

This awards program recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence in innovation, service delivery, and patient care, especially in the challenges posed by COVID-19, as well as significant advances in technology, products, and services in the medical technology industry. We celebrate companies that have achieved 19 Pandemic.

The PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM video processor was recognized for its cutting-edge features that combine innovative features into a plug-and-play solution. The solution can be controlled via an easy-to-use and customizable touch panel. A customizable graphical user interface helps you focus on what’s important: your patient.

Maha Guruswamy, President of PENTAX Medical Singapore, Pte. We are proud to bring INSPIRATM to our customers in Asia Pacific countries.”

The PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM video processor is optimized for rich and detailed imaging with up to 4K resolution, high contrast with auto HDR, cutting-edge digital enhancement with i-scan, and energy-efficient LED light sources with two LED light sources. achieve excellent image quality. This enables excellent imaging not only with the latest model (i20c), but also with previous generation endoscopes 1).

PENTAX Medical often wins awards for its innovative solutions and designs. The company has won several awards for its innovative solutions and designs to date, including the 2015 VIVIDEOTM ENT videoscope solution, a unique technology that improves handling and enhances patient comfort. These include the Red Dot Award for ergonomic design and 2nd prize in the ‘Medium Business’ category. At the 2018 German Innovation Award, the DECTM Video Duodenoscope ED34i10T2 was recognized for its unique disposable design to improve patient hygiene standards. In collaboration with Leuven University Hospital in Belgium, PENTAX Medical’s prototype Red Density system won the ESGE Innovation of the Year Award 2018. Gastroenterology clinicians in Leuven have embarked on a study to evaluate this new software for calculating endoscopic inflammation of ulcers. Colitis (UC). This further demonstrates our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the needs of healthcare providers and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Rainer Burkard, Global President of PENTAX Medical and Company President of Hoya Corporation’s MedTech and Life Science Company, commented: The new premium platform PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM sets new standards and milestones in endoscopy. We must congratulate our award-winning R&D team for their keen and innovative efforts in delivering this innovative, award-winning product back-to-back.”

1) 90i, i10, J10, 90K and i10c series endoscopes; not all models are compatible. For details, please contact the nearest PENTAX Medical Service Center.

About PENTAX MEDICAL

PENTAX Medical is a division of the HOYA Group. The company’s mission is to improve standards of patient care and quality of care delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on quality, clinical innovation and simplicity.

Through transparent partnerships with our customers, PENTAX Medical strives to align with the goals of the Healthcare Community’s Triple Aim by providing the highest quality solutions that help our customers achieve their goals. secure value by supporting customers to improve efficiency and minimize healthcare costs; We enrich the patient and provider experience by enabling every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education and support.

Focused on results, not technical features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles, and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations. .

For more information, please visit http://www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1941, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and medical technology company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, and optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, liquid crystal panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, his HOYA company currently employs 37,000 multinational employees. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com.

Disclaimer:

The products described in this press release are manufactured by HOYA Corporation, 6-10-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. These products should only be used by healthcare professionals.

Please contact PENTAX Medical for availability in your country.

https://www.pentaxmedical.com/pentax/en/102/1/Worldwide-Locations

Source HOYA Corporation PENTAX Medical

