NRO plans RFP for advanced commercial electro-optical capabilities this fall





Colorado Springs, Colorado The Colorado National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) plans to issue its next Request for Proposals (RFP) this fall under its Commercial Remote Sensing Initiative for Innovative Commercial Electro-Optical (EO) Capabilities is, the agency’s chief said on Tuesday.

NRO director Chris Scolese said at the Space Symposium here that the acquisition is open to US-based subsidiaries of US and foreign companies.

The commercial EO market continues to expand with new capabilities and new providers, Scolese told attendees. And we want to be able to evaluate and use these features to support our mission.

RFPs are issued through NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcements (BAAs). The BAA is his two-year-old program that provides agencies with a flexible means to quickly host competitions and contract with vendors as new commercial technologies become available. His upcoming RFP, the fourth under the BAA, has already won awards from multiple vendors in the areas of synthetic aperture radar, radio frequency, and hyperspectral imaging.

On average, these awards took place within three months of the RFP being released, Scolese said.

Anyone who has done business with the US government knows that three months is like the speed of light, he said, adding: I would like to continue to do my best with everyone.

NRO has also previously awarded Satellite EO Imaging Contracts to Maxar Technologies, BlackSky Technology and Planet Labs under separate Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) contracts.

Scolese also highlighted the work the NRO is doing in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force in the area of ​​locating moving targets on the ground and at sea, and in the area of ​​space situational awareness.

Today, the NRO and Space Force are working together to shape the future of Ground Movement Target Index (GMTI). GMTI will provide combatants with all-weather detection and tracking of ground and sea targets, day or night, he said.

He said the NRO’s flexible acquisition approach will enable his agency and Space Force to provide fast, reliable and resilient acquisitions for the GMTI system in the very near future.

This summer, the NRO and Space Force will launch the SILENTBARKER spacecraft vehicle for space domain awareness, Scolese said.

Scolese also emphasized that US competitors are developing weapons that destroy or jam satellites either dynamically or via directed energy from ground or space locations. This includes cyber intrusions and cyber attacks that pose a persistent threat to all systems.

This article was first published by Via Satellite’s sister publication, Defense Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.satellitetoday.com/government-military/2023/04/18/nro-expects-rfp-this-fall-for-advanced-commercial-electro-optic-capabilities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related