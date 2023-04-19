New Home app feature in public preview: Sort…





Dear Google Home community,

First of all, a big thank you to everyone who has participated in the public preview of the Google Home app since we launched it in November. We have released the new Home app as a public preview so that we can get early feedback from you. We’ve been impressed with the interest from the community, the lively discussion here and on Reddit Q&A, and all the thoughtful feedback.

Your feedback has allowed our team to roll out ongoing updates and usability improvements over the past few months to provide the best possible experience for all users. I would love to share an update on how these insights have had a direct impact.

Sort your favorites with custom home views By making the Google Home app more customizable, we set out to let you control your smart home your way. We also loved the ability to favorite devices, such as camera live streams, but one of the top requests was the ability to sort these favorites. So today we are happy to announce that we are rolling out the ability to sort favorites for public preview users.

[お気に入り]Easily rearrange your pinned tabs so you can manage your devices and automations with just a few taps. Is the front door locked? What is the room temperature in your living room? Need to turn up your kitchen speakers while cooking?[お気に入り]Prioritize the devices you use most in tabs so you can easily access them whenever you need them.

Focus: Camera Improvements Another way your opinion can have an incredible impact is by helping us prioritize fixes and improvements. We’ve heard your feedback about camera performance and speed in the Google Home app. Today we are also rolling out improvements to the speed of camera live view and quicker access to camera recordings.

Monitor cameras and doorbells on Google Home for Wear OS We’re also adding new features to the public preview of the Google Home app for Wear OS. Starting today, you can get Nest camera and doorbell notifications with images on your Wear OS smartwatch. This allows you to see at a glance what is happening. Available for all Google Nest cameras and doorbells launched in 2021 and beyond.

More exciting news is coming soon. We wanted to show our appreciation and give you a glimpse of the improvements we’ve made as a direct result of your feedback, but we’re not done yet. We will continue to invest in our public preview program to give you more early features to try. And stay tuned for some big news in the coming weeks!

Google Home team

