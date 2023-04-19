Gamer 50 Plus is a growing force in the tech market





According to a 2023 AARP Research study, there are now 52.4 million gamers over the age of 50, and they enjoy gaming because they feel they are making good use of their time.

A representative national study examined the extent to which more than 50 gamers spend, the devices they use, how often they play, their overall satisfaction with the game, and the diversity of their motivations and styles of play.

Over 50 gamers believe games are beneficial to their lives. It helps you stay mentally sharp and challenged while having fun and relaxing. An older gamer averages both time and money a week he plays 12 hours and within 6 months he invests $49 in games. In 2023, the continued interest in gaming among seniors will lead to digital and physical gaming content (in-app purchases, virtual items, customization features), accessories (headsets, controllers, microphones), and hardware ( game consoles) could result in an annual spending of $2.5 billion. , mobile devices).

Play frequency

The study found that 45% of those over the age of 50 are gamers. Of these gamers, 45% say they spend hours gaming every day. Of note, women lead daily activities, with 52% playing daily, compared to 37% of men.

Interest in gambling among seniors increased significantly in 2016 and skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic. Interest is fairly consistent today. But about one in three adults in their 50s (30%), women (30%), and black adults (37%) say they play more now than they did two years ago. I am answering. Since 2019, his average play time across devices per week has increased by 40%, and his play time per week has increased from 8.5 hours to 12 hours for him.

who plays with whom

Solo play is the most popular, with 81% of those surveyed playing alone. But many stay connected. Two-thirds of them (68%) communicate with other players via in-game chat, text messages, app messages, or phone calls.

When 50+ gamers play with others, the most common playmate is a child or grandchild (20%). Other companions included adult family members (14%), friends in person (12%), random people online (10%), siblings (5%), parents (3%), co-workers (2%) ) It is included.

Preferred device

Older gamers use a variety of devices and don’t always have the latest. They are just as impressed with the Play Station and Xbox consoles as they are with the Nintendo Switch. Not only will it take advantage of the life of the Gen 8 console, but it will also use the replacement Gen 9 console introduced in 2021. Some of his 50+ gamers still use Wii.

Mobile continues to dominate gameplay, accounting for over half of the devices preferred by 50+ gamers. Even with smart speakers and smart TVs joining the ranks, smartphones are still the number one gaming device for people over 50, with 84% identifying smartphones as their gaming device of choice, with 3 in 10 people (30%) only use smartphones. for games.

make a comeback

More than a quarter (28%) of older gamers use a console, up from 13% in 2019, suggesting consoles are becoming more popular among this group. I’m here. Screenless smart home devices are another possibility that opens up new possibilities for gaming. Between 2% and 21% in 2019 are using smart home tech for gaming. 8% use other game systems. 4% use portable devices. From 2019, spending on gaming accessories increased from 11% to 15%, while spending on content declined slightly from 51% to 47%, and spending on hardware remained flat at 38%.

what they are playing

Bearing in mind the bright minds, the top genres are consistently puzzle and logic games at 73%, followed by card and tile games (69%), word games (58%), brain games (37%), Trivia, traditional board games (32%), gambling, casino or poker games (31%). Arcade, educational, strategy, and shooter games are still played, but less popular.

Mind teasers and brain challenge-based games lead the way. Matching games are the most played by this group, with 48% identifying it as the type of puzzle/logic game they play on any device. Number Placement Logic games ranked second with 32%, while Find Hidden Objects games scored 25%.

Wordle’s immense popularity has made word games a genre of their own. A new phenomenon, the Wardle effect, has taken social media and popular culture by storm in his 2022. This stems from an increase in search traffic to online dictionaries checking his five-letter word word answers today. An AARP survey found that 36% of gamers over the age of 50 named word games as their favorite.

why they play

People over the age of 50 come into gaming for a variety of reasons, most of which relate to entertainment, mental fitness, and well-being. Here are the top 6 reasons:

Have fun, 86% relax, 79% sharpen your mind, 78% challenge/solve problems, 74% reduce stress, 71% kill time, 70% How enthusiastic are older gamers?

The study categorized gamers over the age of 50 into five segments, ranging from less enthusiastic to the most enthusiastic. Groups were given IDs based on why they played, how often they played, and how they enjoyed themselves.

Doublers

This group makes up 15% of the 50+ gamers. They are not very keen on games and rarely play on their PCs or phones to kill time or relieve boredom. They enjoy puzzle, card, and tile games, but don’t want to play them more often.

main streamer

This is the largest group of over 50 gamers, accounting for 35%. Mainstreamers have the highest concentration of mobile-only gamers. They may play every day, but they don’t feel very passionate about the game. They do more for fun, challenge, and mental stimulation. Wordle is very popular with this group.

indulgence

The group plays daily on their phones and tablets for fun and mental stimulation. While they may feel guilty about spending too much time playing, many find that throwing casino games into puzzle, card, and tile games can help reduce stress. This group makes up 23% of gamers over the age of 50.

mania

At 19% of older gamers, these people are passionate about gaming and prefer to immerse themselves in energetic, active games. Action, adventure, fantasy, or role-playing games (RPGs) can help fill the evening. The group wants strong storytelling and engaging gameplay.

immersive

With just 7% of gamers over the age of 50, this group is the smallest segment size but most passionate about gaming. Immersives are recognized as gamers. They are at the forefront of gaming trends and find social interactions essential to their choice of genres such as fantasy and pretend play. They are the only segment where consoles, not smartphones, are the first choice for gaming devices.

Playability matters

Playability is the most popular feature among all five groups. This is the top priority for Enthusiasts (57%), Mainstreamers (55%), Indulgers (45%), Immersives (41%) and Doublers (37%). Other features include opportunities to improve over time, difficulty scaling, difficulty setting levels, different ways to play, and competitive ranks or tiers.

Older Gamers Think Meaningful Play Is Beneficial

While players of all ages enjoy gaming for relief from stress and anxiety, players over the age of 50 find gaming beneficial as they get older, with 3 out of 4 ( 77%) view play as an important aspect of healthy aging. for them. Passage of time remains the most important motivator for this group (54%), followed by intelligence (39%), pleasure (46%), emotion (23%), preoccupation (13%), and social connection. (11%) follow. %), challenge (10%) and self-improvement (9%).

When it comes to challenges, respondents prefer games that get more intense over time and require a competitive edge. Ease of play (49%) ranked high, but other favorable features included opportunities for improvement over time (35%), variety of play (21%), competitiveness Includes some rank or tier (18%), ongoing story or narrative (12%). ), and social aspects of games (10%).

However, gamers over 50 consider ads annoying. For this age group and others, advertising affects the enjoyment of games. Among other major frustrations are having to watch ads to progress or make purchases to continue, as well as the number and type of in-game notifications.

A game designed without older gamers in mind

7 in 10 (69%) of older gamers feel games aren’t designed with them in mind. Another 66% said video games weren’t designed with players over the age of 50 in mind. Many said the game was too complicated to understand at times, others said they needed a tutorial to play effectively. Game marketing (69%) or the game itself ( 64%) do not reflect themselves, making older players feel like an afterthought to the gaming industry.

methodology

AARP Research surveyed a nationally representative sample of US adults age 40 and older who own a game-enabled device and play video games on that device at least once a month using NORC’s Foresight 50-plus Panel. bottom. This survey he conducted from 23 June 2022 to 13 July 2022. Data were weighted using population benchmarks from the NORC Census for age, gender, sector, race/ethnicity, education, home tenure, home phone status, age x gender, and age x . Race/Ethnicity. Median study length gamers (32 minutes). Non-gamers (7 minutes). Sample = 7,885 (5,953 gamers over 50 / 2,630 non-gamers over 40).

For more information, please contact Brittne Kakulla (bkakulla@aarp.org). For media inquiries, please contact the External Relations Department (media@arp.org).

Suggestions for citation:

Kakula, Briton. Today and tomorrow he is more than 50 gamers. Washington, DC: AARP Research, April 2023. https://doi.org/10.26419/res.00585.001

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/technology/info-2023/2023-gamers-50-plus.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related