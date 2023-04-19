Google’s Now Playing gets smarter with detailed music stats on Pixel phones





With Pixel phones, Google takes advantage of tighter control over hardware and Android software to incorporate quality-of-life features such as Magic Eraser, Guided Frame, and Now Playing. The latter is a handy utility that automatically identifies the music playing around you, so you don’t have to summon the Google Assistant for the same functionality. Since then, Play Store apps have replicated this always-listening feature, but Google is now improving its implementation with a new interface and collecting stats from all identified music.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

At launch, Google’s Now Playing feature was praiseworthy. It used on-device intelligence to identify tracks with unmistakable accuracy.Since then, Google has beefed it up with access to a much larger resource library with cloud search capabilities.[概要]It reports that the tab is visible.

Source: 9to5Google

This tab contains interesting stats for every song recognized by your Pixel. You can see how many tracks were identified, how many artists contributed to them, and how many genres they spanned. It also shows the top 5 songs and artists so you can quickly find relevant playlists. Similar to our current implementation, you can tap any artist or track to find streaming services for that content. You can also see the most common times of day that Now Playing identifies these tracks.

Given popular features like YouTube Recap and Spotify Wrapped, it’s okay to check this new tab on Now Playing from time to time even if the song isn’t necessarily your pick. If you curate, this feature can be a great way to track your musical tastes.

At this time, there is no information on when this feature will be broadly deployed. That could be the stable release of Android 14 or the Pixel Feature Drop scheduled for later this year. . If you can’t access Now Playing on your Pixel phone, Google offers another way to identify songs. It’s very easy to call them up and remove that track without rent in your head.

Thanks: Kieron

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-now-playing-detailed-stats-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related