Meet the three women driving innovation at Acrisure





Acrisure Technology Group is well positioned.

With the resources of a large insurance intermediary and the agility of a fast-moving fintech startup, Acrisure is well-positioned to grow during what has proven to be a difficult time for the tech sector.

of [insurance] The industry itself is very stable, but what makes Acrisure great is its spirit of innovation, said Chief Digital Officer Tamara Zaichkowski.

Despite market headwinds such as inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical turmoil and the looming threat of recession, the insurance industry has shown remarkable resilience over the past few years, with a 9% growth in 2023. is expected to grow. This growth in leading financial services solutions for the insurance industry demonstrates the need for more technical talent, with a relentless focus on using the latest technology and AI advances to move the needle in risk assessment. I guess.

Deidre Harvego, Vice President of Data Engineering, said: Acrisure hopes to add 100 creative problem solvers to its team next year. Some companies have a hard time understanding how what they are working on will actually change. At Acrisure, I think it’s pretty easy to understand what’s important.

Acrysure Technology Group

Insurance may not be the most glamorous industry, but at its core it’s about protecting people and businesses from risk, and Harvego and her teammates are inspired by that mission. By transforming data into predictions and insights, Acrisure believes her AI-powered technology can remove the limitations traditionally associated with the size and scope of the insurance industry.

Risk is a tough problem that many people are not trying to solve, says Jolynn Prez Cunningham, Head of People Operations. The work being done here is to share the world’s risks more intelligently and on a very large scale.

All of Acrisures’ clients, from individuals to family-run shops to big names in finance and manufacturing, benefit from that mission. But what sets Acrisure apart from other insurance intermediaries is the scale of the problem it’s trying to solve and its start-up spirit. Or, as Cunningham explained, the problem of big business without big business bureaucracy.

Working here is a fun and unique opportunity to help solve large-scale problems in the Innovation Incubator system, says Cunningham. Opportunities like this are rare. That’s what really excites me and keeps me here.

Working here is a fun and unique opportunity to help solve large-scale problems in the Innovation Incubator system.

Another thing that sets Acrisure apart? The women in its leadership. Five of her seven heads of technology and innovation are women. In a male-dominated field like fintech, the composition of Acrisures’ leadership her team is rare.

I have worked in many male-dominated industries and am pleasantly surprised to work with so many amazing women here. You are in our position because you have been fairly evaluated on the basis of your skills and abilities. I am very grateful for that.

Tamara Zaikowski

chief digital officer

The insurance industry is not that different from finance.

Tamara Zaichkowski offers a backup plan as you see everything that can happen in the world. The finance veteran joined Acrisure just over a year ago. With decades of experience leading digital transformation in banking institutions, Zaichkowsky understands how Acrisures will pave the way for the future of her digital experience and how the company will connect with future customers. I am currently focused on doing.

Zaichkowsky explained that they help transform traditional intermediaries into online sales and services.

The two areas she’s most focused on right now are Acrisures’ growth marketing strategy and improving product propensity, a model that predicts the likelihood that a customer will purchase a particular product based on historical data and customer profiles. is to

What brought her to Acrysure? The management team and the company’s dynamism. Acrisure moves fast and its management team is driven by constant expansion. The brokerage firm has made over 500 acquisitions to date, and in 2022 alone, she will exceed 100. These transactions have enabled Acrisure to expand its customer pool and services beyond insurance into cyber services and more.

I’m in a very large organization, but I’ve also been in startups, says Zaichkowsky. The beauty of Acrisure is that it has the dynamic of being both. An established organization in terms of people and resources, but with a desire to remain flexible.

In a time of technological upheaval, Zajczykowski said he is thrilled to be at a high-growth company in a rapidly changing industry. There are no limits, he said Zaichkowsky. The era of multi-year roadmaps no longer exists. It is due to business dynamics and its rapid evolution.

Acrysure Technology Group

Daedra Harvego

Vice President of Data Engineering

Deidre Harvegos, Vice President of Data Engineering, has a big job to revolutionize the insurance industry.

Harvest up to the task. With over 20 years of experience in analytics, software, engineering, and consulting across multiple industries, Harvego is a result-oriented people with a true passion for technology and employee engagement.

Harvegos has moved up since joining Acrisure a little over a year ago, but he’s more excited to talk about cutting-edge tech stacks and multiple clouds.

According to Harvego, modern technology is doing many things that the industry has never done before. Acrisure’s speed of movement came as a pleasant surprise to his Harvego, who had worked for other large companies in the past, but not in the insurance sector.

According to Harvego, insurance was not the cutting-edge field that technologists were enamored with in the early days. So we have to work on many issues that others don’t yet understand.

There are many things that the industry has never done before with modern technology.

One thing that helps the Harvegos team tackle some of these challenges is having vast amounts of data at their fingertips. Thanks to Acrisures’ many successful mergers and acquisitions, its extensive historical data is unusual.

No other company has that kind of data or has that kind of scale, Harvego said. That’s where it gets pretty interesting. You can look at the wide range of data owned by Acrisure and play in many spaces.

Jolyn Prez Cunningham

Head of People Operations

Jolynn Prez Cunningham has over 20 years of experience building and scaling technical teams, working for both small Bay Area startups and Fortune 500 companies.

I’ve seen all the flavors, said the head of human resources operations. Acrysure is different. She joined the brokerage firm a few years ago in the form of an acquisition and was immediately impressed with the range of problems Acisure solves.

Data can be very uniform, but the world isn’t, says Cunningham. To that end, Acrysure is constantly reassessing its insurance products and working to provide small businesses and minority-owned businesses with the same level of insurance as the Fortune 500 companies Cunningham worked for in the past.

The space has long operated in a very traditional status quo fashion, Cunningham said. And while there is a wealth of data in this area, risk decisions are not always data-driven. Acrisure has pushed the entire industry into a new stratosphere when it comes to risk assessment, she said.

Acrisure isn’t just challenging the status quo when it comes to insurance. Looking around his two other leaders on the conference call, Mr. Cunningham noted that all three women report directly to her C-suite. This is a rarity in the tech industry. However, she is quick to point out that they are not meeting their quota. Each of them took decades of hard work and experience to get to where they are today. Acrisure recognizes and applauds that.

According to Cunningham, we’ve all had dynamic, great careers, been recognized, promoted, and promoted to leadership positions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.builtinaustin.com/2023/04/18/meet-3-women-driving-innovation-acrisure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related