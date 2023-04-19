Google seeks to relax Australian copyright laws to allow AI to retrieve information from websites. Artificial intelligence (AI)





Google and other tech giants are urging the Australian government to relax copyright laws to allow artificial intelligence to mine websites for information on the internet.

In a submission to the government’s review of copyright enforcement released this week, Google said the government should consider whether its copyright law has the flexibility it needs to support the development of AI. claimed.

The company is seeking a fair trade exception for AI text and data mining.

Google said this lack of copyright flexibility means that investment and development in AI and machine learning technology has and will continue to take place abroad.

AI-powered products and services are created in other countries with more innovation-focused copyright frameworks, such as the United States, Singapore and Japan, and exported to Australia for use by Australian consumers and businesses. It has been.

Absent these individual exceptions, Australia risks becoming an importer of certain types of technology.

Google’s position was supported by the Communications Alliance, which represents Internet companies such as Meta, Twitter and Amazon Web Services. A lobbying group for digital platforms, he argued that Digi should go further than Google and investigate copyright laws to see if AI-generated content is protected.

Digi said it is unclear at this time whether works created by AI programs may not benefit from copyright protection. We need to clarify our approach to ownership of AI-generated works.

Google cited Google Translate as one of the benefits of AI, while Digi said it can be used to detect, remove, and report content online that promotes terrorism and child abuse. .

Companies investing in these solutions must be able to handle large volumes of illegal material as well as safe legal material, and the technology must be able to distinguish between the two, Digi said. increase.

However, it is not clear to what extent the existing fair trade exceptions in Australian law for private use enable this type of research and development.

The move comes at a time when content creators such as news websites, music owners, photographers and artists are seeking protection from AI collecting content for their products without compensation.

In a filing, music company supreme body Aria said that as technologies such as AI advance, copyright law will need to ensure that artists get fair compensation for the use of their intellectual property. I said yes.

News Corp is reportedly in talks with an AI company about compensation.

